Chelsea star points out 2 important factors and explains why he is not at '100%' yet 

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has explained why he is not yet at 100% yet for his new side.

The 33-year-old forward signed for the Blues on transfer deadline day after spending just eight months at Barcelona. He has only played two games so far for his new club. They came in the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and the home draw against Red Bull Salzburg, both in the UEFA Champions League.

Aubameyang is yet to score this season but is recovering from a broken jaw, which he suffered the injury during a robbery at his house.

The Gabon international has been forced to wear a protective mask, which the forward claims has hampered his performances.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Aubameyang updated supporters on his fitness, as he stated:

"I need more time. I’m not 100 per cent fit. It’s not easy to play with a mask and with an injury, but hopefully I will get 100 per cent as soon as possible."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang full of praise for new Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Many speculated that Aubameyang moved to Stamford Bridge to reunite with Thomas Tuchel as the pair worked together well at Borussia Dortmund.

However, the forward played less than an hour with the German before he was dismissed due to a disappointing start to the season. That brought in former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Potter, who is known for implenting an attractive, quick style of play.

When asked about his new boss, the former Arsenal captain spoke of the 47-year-old boss in glowing terms, as he explained:

"He’s a really positive person. He’s a great character. We will try to learn with him, and to win as soon as possible. It’s going to be easy to adapt. His ideas are very clear. It’s been some strange weeks for all of us I think, not only me. That’s part of life."

He added:

"Everyone knows the relationship I had with Thomas. It’s sad when somebody leaves a club, but this is football. You have to adapt quickly at different moments in a season. It’s a bit of sadness but hopefully better days are coming. When you play for Chelsea, you need results as soon as possible."

Chelsea spent plenty of money (over £270 million) over the summer as Aubameyang was the final arrival following a busy summer.

The veteran attacker will battle it out for a spot at centre-forward with the likes of Armando Broja and Kai Havertz. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku departed the club earlier this summer and joined RB Leipzig and Inter Milan respectively.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League table and will next be in action against Crystal Palace away on October 1.

