Chelsea star Reece James makes Instagram post after undergoing surgery for recurring hamstring issue

Reece James has sent a message on Instagram after undergoing surgery for a hamstring issue suffered in Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League loss against Everton on 10 December.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the 27th minute of the game and hasn't been in action since. He already missed several weeks of action at the beginning of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the season-opener against Liverpool.

This is also James' third longer-term hamstring issue in the last 12 months, as per Sky Sports. He has now undergone surgery to find a long-term solution to the problem and has said that his 'recovery has started, both physically and mentally'.

Reports indicate that James will be sidelined for around four months. He recently posted a photo where he is seen giving a 'thumbs up' from a hospital bed, and wrote:

"The footballing world knew I got injured but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution. I had surgery today to try fix my reoccurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally.

"Since this injury I’ve had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity. Believe me I don’t wanna be injured, I’m happiest when I’m playing football. Thanks to the understanding people that support me despite the highs or the lows, it goes a long way. Stay well, Reece."

Check out James' Instagram post below:

James was made Chelsea's captain in the summer after Cesar Azpilicueta's transfer to Atletico Madrid. However, the English right-back has since started just six games, majorly due to his recurrent injury problems.

Who do Chelsea play in the EFL Cup semifinals?

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 4-2 on penalties (1-1 A.E.T) in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

The Blues will now face Middlesbrough in the last four over two legs in January. Boro, who beat Port Vale 3-0 in the last round, are yet to face a Premier League team in the competition.

The 2003-04 EFL Cup winners currently sit 13th in the Championship with 30 points from 22 matches. Chelsea, meanwhile, have won the competition five times, with their latest triumph coming under Jose Mourinho in the 2014-15 season.

The Blues would know that the domestic cup competitions are perhaps their only way of securing silverware this season. They are not playing in Europe and currently sit 10th in the league table after 17 matches, trailing league leaders Arsenal by 17 points.

They are also active in the FA Cup, where they will face Preston North End in the third round at Stamford Bridge on 6 January.