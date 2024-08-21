Chelsea star Reece James shares heartfelt farewell message to Conor Gallagher as latter joins Atletico Madrid

Chelsea captain Reece James has sent a heartfelt farewell message to the departing Conor Gallagher. The English midfielder joined Spanish giants Atletico Madrid this summer after spending 18 years with the London-based club.

James and Gallagher came through the Blues famed youth development facilities together and have both led the team out as captains in recent seasons. The latter played 95 times, scoring 10 and assisting 10 to help the team to Europa League glory during his time in the senior team.

Taking to Instagram, the Chelsea captain posted a heartfelt message to his departed teammate that read:

"From epsom eagles days to nights at Stamford bridge. you have come a long way my friend, it was a real honor to share the last 18 years together and play at the highest level. we were both the last ones in our group to get professional contracts, but we made it out together and come on to achieve the dream we wanted as little boys. good luck on your new chapter brother @conorgallagher92"

Reece James remains at Stamford Bridge and will be expected to help the team this season despite their opening-day defeat to Manchester City.

Former Chelsea boss backs Reece James to return to his best

Back in May, former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino backed club captain Reece James to return to his best in this season of the Premier League. The English full-back didn't enjoy his best campaign with his boyhood club last season. The Blues were only able to secure UEFA Conference League football for this season.

James made just 11 appearances across competitions last season due to injuries. Meanwhile, he has been a vital part of the project at Stamford Bridge since he burst into first team reckoning under Frank Lampard. The 24-year-old has made 158 appearances, scoring 11 and assisting 22 to help the team to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

His pedigree and performances were enough to make his former manager back him publicly after a disappointing campaign, as he told Football.London:

"The most important thing now is that we back him, we trust in him and that we help him to be ready for pre-season, to start to train and build his fitness. Then the talent is there for sure that next season he’s going to be one of the best players again in the Premier League."

Chelsea parted ways with Pochettino shortly after his comments in praise of the England international. However, Reece James remains a vital part of the club's present and arguably the future.

