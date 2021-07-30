Chelsea star reluctant to join Sevilla as part of Jules Kounde deal - Reports

It is an open secret that Chelsea are keen to strengthen their defensive line with the introduction of a centre-back this summer. The Blues have been linked with a move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde in recent weeks.

Rumors have it that they're planning to include a player in the bid for the defender but it seems their plans have hit a rock.

According to reports, Chelsea's aim is to offer Kurt Zouma and some cash to Sevilla in exchange for Kounde but Zouma isn't looking forward to joining the La Liga outfit.

Sevilla are understood to be open to the idea of having the Chelsea centre-back in their ranks and have already made it known to the Blues. The player's reluctance remains the only stumbling block to the deal.

EXCL. Jules Koundé deal update: Chelsea are in advanced talks with Sevilla and Kurt Zouma could be included in the negotiation. Possible swap deal to go through in the next hours/days with Zouma + money for Koundé to Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC



Personal terms agreed for Koundé until 2026. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

The report further states that Zouma isn't totally against the idea of leaving Stamford Bridge but his priority is to remain in London and continue playing in the Premier League.

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are allegedly interested in his services, with the Hammers believed to be preparing a €24 million to snap him up this summer.

It appears the Blues don't count on Zouma for next season

What is the way forward for Chelsea?

Considering Zouma's reluctance to move to Spain and his preference to remain in London, Chelsea will need to look at other options to lure Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The most direct option is to pay the transfer fee for the signature of the defender. The centre-back has a market value of €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. That is within Chelsea's reach and it represents a fair price considering the player's amazing qualities.

West Ham 'in talks' to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zoumahttps://t.co/Jhx9fD25Gn pic.twitter.com/869gS2S2qp — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 29, 2021

The Blues could play some smart move by negotiating with Sevilla to bring down that figure to around €40-50 million. They could then sell Zouma to Crystal Palace or West Ham for €25-30 million, which would cover half of Sevilla's likely asking price.

Kounde is one of the fastest-rising centre-backs in Europe right now. The Frenchman represented his club 49 times across all competitions last season, with four goals and an assists to his name. He would be a great option to line up alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of Chelsea's defense next season.

