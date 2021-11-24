Chelsea star could be out for the rest of the season with suspected ACL injury: Reports

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell who was forced out of their Champions League clash against Juventus in the second half, is feared to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Chelsea enjoyed a commanding 4-0 victory over Juventus during which Timo Werner scored what was his second goal of the season. Chelsea’s other starting fullback Reece James also found himself on the scoresheet.

The Blues’ two fullbacks have started the season in extraordinary form and have combined for eight goals across all competitions.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TeleFootball/s… Telegraph Football @TeleFootball Chelsea waiting on Ben Chilwell scan results amid fears left-back has suspected ACL injury and could miss the rest of the season | @Matt_Law_DT reports telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/… Chelsea waiting on Ben Chilwell scan results amid fears left-back has suspected ACL injury and could miss the rest of the season | @Matt_Law_DT reports telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/… Chelsea waiting to find out if Ben Chilwell suffered ACL damage against Juventus with some of his team-mates fearing the worst. If he has, he will be out for the season. No final result yet. Story here #cfc Chelsea waiting to find out if Ben Chilwell suffered ACL damage against Juventus with some of his team-mates fearing the worst. If he has, he will be out for the season. No final result yet. Story here #cfc twitter.com/TeleFootball/s…

However, Ben Chilwell was forced to come off in the 71st minute due to an injury and was replaced by the Spanish Cesar Azpilicueta. Speaking to the press after the game, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claimed that the England international was in a lot of pain and the team is currently waiting for scans to take a call:

"He was in a lot of pain, now he feels a bit better. We have an examination tomorrow to be a bit more precise and we hope for the best. Hopefully, we get away with fingers crossed, with not too bad news."

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell feared to be out for season as he sets sight on England World Cup squad

Ben Chilwell’s Chelsea teammates have been reported to be scared of the extent of the fullback’s injury. The ACL injury is unfortunately expected to be a tear by some of his teammates, which might keep him out for a number of months.

The Blues have enough depth in their squad not to be too worried. Marcus Alonso was on the bench against Juventus while Azpilicueta is also more than capable of playing at left-back. However, the manner in which Chilwell started the season means that his absence will be felt by Tuchel.

The England full-back has started six EPL games so far and scored three goals apart from providing an assist. He started five games for his country this year, including the recent World Cup qualifier against Albania.

He came off the bench in the 10-0 victory over San Marino and is expected to be the starting full-back in the World Cup as well.

Squawka Football @Squawka Chelsea have now scored 40 goals across all competitions this season:



15 by defenders. 🤝 Chelsea have now scored 40 goals across all competitions this season:⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Reece James⚽️⚽️⚽️ Trevoh Chalobah⚽️⚽️⚽️ Ben Chilwell⚽️⚽️ Antonio Rüdiger⚽️ Marcos Alonso⚽️ Andreas Christensen⚽️ Thiago Silva15 by defenders. 🤝 https://t.co/n4mLAJGgHK

However, Gareth Southgate has recently experimented with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the left wing-back position, and can also count on the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrone Mings and Leicester's Ryan Bertrand.

With multiple players competing, Ben Chilwell will be hoping that the ACL injury is not as serious as some of his teammates and coach currently fear.

Edited by Rohit Mishra