Chelsea star's agent publicly denies rumours linking client to La Liga giants

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella's agent has poured cold water on a report linking the Spaniard with a return to La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Cucurella's representative Alvaro Dominguez took a screenshot of the report which claims the left-back could join Atletico Madrid for €65 million. He rubbished those suggestions, stating (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Fake News."

The Spaniard arrived at Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for €65.3 million. He joined the Blues off the back of a season which saw him named as the Seagulls' Player of the Year.

However, Cucurella struggled at Stamford Bridge in his debut season with the west Londoners. He lacked form, making 33 appearances across competitions and providing three assists.

The Spanish defender was rejoined by his former Brighton boss Graham Potter but the duo failed to live up to expectations. Potter was shown the door in March while Cucurella's future has been the subject of speculation.

Despite this, his agent has ruled out a return to La Liga. He started his career with Espanyol before securing moves to Barcelona and Getafe. That was until Brighton lured him to the Premier League in 2021.

Cucurella has five years left on his contract with Chelsea and could look to rediscover his form under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach will get to work with his new Blues side in July for pre-season.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on keeping Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one

Kepa could continue as the Blues' No.1

According to transfer expert Romano, Chelsea are content with Kepa Arrizabalaga continuing as Pochettino's first-choice goalkeeper next season. The Blues have been linked with several shot-stoppers this summer but it appears they aren't prioritizing the position.

Kepa endured a mixed past season as he was able to displace Edouard Mendy in goal. However, the Spaniard kept just 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions and wasn't overly reliable.

Romano claims that if the west London giants to delve into the market for a new goalkeeper, it will be a backup. He said on his YouTube channel:

"Chelsea are seriously considering to have Kepa as first goalkeeper, and to sign a second goalkeeper on the market to replace Edouard Mendy, who can create competition."

Mendy has departed Stamford Bridge and joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli for €18.5 million. One goalkeeper named as a potential option to provide competition for Kepa is Shakhtar Donetsk's Anatoliy Trubin.

Trubin kept 14 clean sheets in 38 games across competitions last season. The 21-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt at €22 million.

