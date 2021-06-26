Chelsea star's agent refuses to rule out Bayern Munich move

Chelsea striker Timo Werner had a difficult 2020-21 campaign. The German failed to adapt to the Premier League and ended the season with only 12 goals to his name.

This was in stark contrast to his final season at RB Leipzig. Werner finished the 2019-20 season with 34 goals in the Bundesliga, which convinced Chelsea to buy him for €53 million last summer. But the German's struggles in his first season have led to him being linked with moves away from the club. Bayern Munich were reportedly keen on signing the striker before he moved to Chelsea, and are now once again interested in Werner.

The striker's agent Karlheinz Forster appeared on Sport 1's podcast Meine Bayern-Woche and confirmed the Bavarian club's interest in Werner. He said:

"Some top clubs from Europe wanted him. FC Bayern was there too. But in the end Timo decided on FC Chelsea. You can't rule out anything, but if I had to assess it at the moment, then I would say very clearly that Timo will stay at Chelsea. He feels comfortable there. A move will not be an issue in the foreseeable future."

He continued:

"Julian let Timo play in a different position in Leipzig. A bit like Thomas Müller at Bayern. He scored the most goals this season with 28. Also in the Champions League. Julian and Timo value each other. Of course, I don't know what will happen in three or four years. Football is fast moving."

With former RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann taking over the reigns at Bayern Munich next season, Werner may be tempted to leave Chelsea in the future.

Chelsea on the hunt for a new striker

Haaland in action for Norway

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing a new striker this summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen to bolster his attacking options.

Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud will most likely depart during the summer transfer window and Chelsea have made a shortlist of strikers to lead the line for them in the 2021-22 season. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku have all been lined up as potential options for Chelsea.

With Thomas Tuchel looking to get the squad ready to challenge for the Premier League title next season, it won't be a surprise to see some new faces at Stamford Bridge come August.

