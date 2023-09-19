Chelsea star’s personal trainer explains ‘absolute mess’ that has led to injury crisis

Trevoh Chalobah's personal trainer Ed Hodge has given a damning verdict of Chelsea's injury crisis, deeming it an 'absolute mess'.

Hodge works closely with Chalobah, who's one of 12 first-team players who missed the side's disappointing goalless Premier League draw against Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17).

The personal trainer appeared to discuss the current injury woes Chelsea are encountering, in a private Instagram chat. He gave a positive update on Chalobah (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Trev has a hammie injury ... Should be back to 90% sprint ability by end of this week."

Hodge also talked about the injuries Mauricio Pochettino's side have been enduring this season:

"Most of the injuries are because the players have been loading muscles time and time again without lengthening them simultaneously ... then one lunge into a tackle, or a COD too rapdily, and they're injured."

He added:

"Hardly any of them do reformer Pilates or terrain work (I.e, stair sprints & hill sprints to strengthen knee ligaments). It's an absolute mess at the moment."

Chelsea have started the season miserably, losing two and drawing two of their five league games. They're 14th in the league after spending around £450 million in the summer.

Many of the Blues' new stars like record signing Moises Caicedo (£115 million) and Romeo Lavia (£50 million) are sidelined. It's an ominous situation, and Hodge isn't the first to point out issues with the club's fitness regime.

Chelsea captain Reece James has been picking up injuries regularly and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. His personal trainer James Ralph took to Instagram last season after his client picked up an injury after just returning from a spell on the sidelines (via The Mirror):

"I need to bite my tongue despite having a LOT to say."

Chelsea's injury list, per Premier Injuries:

Player Injury Expected return date Reece James Thigh October 2023 Christopher Nkunku Knee December 2023 Romeo Lavia Ankle/Foot October 2023 Carney Chukwuemeka Knee October 2023 Armando Broja Knee October 2023 Marcus Bettinelli Knee October 2023 Trevoh Chalobah Thigh September 2023 Benoit Badiashile Thigh September 2023 Marc Cucurella Illness September 2023 Moises Caicedo Knee This weekend (vs Aston Villa) Noni Madueke Unknown September 2023 Wesley Fofana Knee Out for the season

Chelsea likely to have Moises Caicedo available against Aston Villa

Moises Caicedo sat out the Blues' draw against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Caicedo missed his side's draw against Bournemouth after returning from international duty with Ecuador with a knee issue. The 21-year-old's absence was acutely felt, as the Blues were unable to dominate in midfield against the Cherries at the Vitality.

However, Caciedo is expected to be available on Sunday (September 24) when his side face Aston Villa. Pochettino will be eager for the club's record signing to return to action given his side's woes.

Reports claim that the Ecuadorian is optimistic about recovering in time for the clash at Stamford Bridge. He has made four appearances since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.