Chelsea star’s wife suggests Thomas Tuchel’s sacking was a mistake in cryptic tweet

Chelsea star Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva posted a cryptic tweet suggesting that sacking Thomas Tuchel was a mistake by the west London-based club's hierarchy. The Blues succumbed to a shameful 4-0 defeat against Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 8.

Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace as Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden also got on the scoresheet during the game at the Etihad Stadium.

The clash was Graham Potter's 18th game in charge since replacing Tuchel in September. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager has now won eight games, has drawn four, and has lost six games in charge of the Blues.

Belle Silva, the wife of Blues' defensive stalwart Thiago Silva, tweeted:

"I just think that going back or looking for solutions when you take a hasty and totally wrong attitude is not wrong."

Belle Silva @bellesilva I just think that going back or looking for solutions when you take a hasty and totally wrong attitude is not wrong. #goblues I just think that going back or looking for solutions when you take a hasty and totally wrong attitude is not wrong. #goblues

Silva remained on the bench as Kalidou Koulibaly and Cobham academy product Bashir Humphries started in the center of defense. Potter opted against introducing the veteran later in the game to add experience to a largely second-string defense.

Tuchel was sacked mid-season after a poor run of form to start the campaign. The team's standards have not bettered, if not worsened, since Potter's appointment. This shows that Chelsea are a team undergoing transition.

The FA Cup loss against Manchester City brought an end to Potter's side's chances of winning any silverware this season. They are still in the UEFA Champions League and will play Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16. However, it's highly unlikely that the Blues will win the tournament given their current form.

Chelsea were also eliminated from the EFL Cup by the Cityzens. They are currently languishing in 10th spot in the Premier League table.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacts to chants about Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea fans chanted Thomas Tuchel and former owner Roman Abramovich's names during the clash at the Etihad Stadium. Graham Potter addressed those chants as he spoke after the clash against Manchester City (via Football.London):

"We can't do anything but do our jobs better and work harder. We understand the supporters frustration but our job is to do our job. There are always other opinions, critcism and negativity, but that's part of the challenge."

The Blues will return to action on January 12 as they take on Fulham in a Premier League away clash. The Cottagers are currently in seventh spot in the league.

Poll : 0 votes