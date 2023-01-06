Chelsea star set to sign new contract until 2026 - Reports

As per French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is close to signing a contract extension with the club. The Blues have reportedly offered the Frenchman a contract that runs until June 2026.

The midfielder will receive an amount close to his current salary, with other added bonuses based on his number of appearances.

The Blues signed Kante in the summer of 2016 from Leicester City for £30 million. The France international moved to Stamford Bridge on the back of an astonishing Premier League victory with the Foxes.

Kante won back-to-back Premier League titles as Chelsea lifted the English Premier League trophy at the end of the Frenchman's debut season at Stamford bridge. In total, the midfielder has won one UEFA Champions League, one Premier League and one FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues.

Kante has registered 262 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit, recording 13 goals and 15 assists.

The 2018 World Cup winner's current contract at Chelsea is set to expire in the summer, which has caused speculation over his future in west London. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported last December that the France international is highly likely to leave Chelsea as a free agent.

However, Foot Mercato now reports that the club and the player are closer to reaching an agreement. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will continue his stay in west London.

The Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League table following their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on 5 January.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lambasted Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella for his performance in the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The Englishman claims the Spaniard was unwilling to defend in the encounter. He also pointed out the expensive £63 million transfer fee that the Blues paid to sign him from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Carragher said on Sky Sports:

“I wasn’t happy with Cucurella right throughout that second half until he came off. When we talk about the price tag. If someone doesn’t want to defend, it’s actually worse. It looked to me like he didn’t want to defend in one-vs-one situations.

"When I see defenders diving in constantly all the time and the fella keeps going past him, it makes me think they don’t want to defend. Get low and be twisting and turning and get those legs burning."

Cucurella has registered 16 league appearances this season. The Spain international has been a regular starter under manager Graham Potter, who was appointed from Brighton earlier this season.

