Chelsea star set for year long loan move - Reports

Chelsea's Andrey Santos is set to go on loan to leading Brazilian club Palmeiras after his work permit was rejected for the second time, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Revealing details about the potential loan deal, Romano said:

''Palmeiras are closing in on deal to sign Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement as work permit has not been conceded. Understand loan deal will be until December but Chelsea have €1.5m re-call clause in June. Andrey will travel in 48/56h.''

Understand loan deal will be until December but Chelsea have €1.5m re-call clause in June.



Andrey will travel in 48/56h.

The London side signed the 18-year-old midfielder for £16 million in January, and the club hoped he would be able to play in the Premier League this season.

However, his visa application was rejected again. He had impressive performances as captain of the Brazilian Under-20 team that won the South American Championship.

The rejection of Santos' work permit has led Chelsea to negotiate a loan deal with Palmeiras, who is said to be close to finalizing the deal. While the exact details of the loan have not been confirmed, reports suggest that it will last until December, with the Blues having a €1.5 million recall clause in June.

Romano has revealed that Santos is due to travel to Brazil within the next 48 to 56 hours, as the loan deal looks set to be completed. Playing in Brazil's top-flight for the Copa Libertadores team could help Santos add at least three points to his work permit application when he makes his third attempt to secure the right to play in England.

The Blues will be hoping that Santos' loan move will help him gain valuable experience and continue developing his skills, so he can return to Stamford Bridge ready to compete for a place in the first team.

While Santos' work permit rejection has been a setback, a successful loan move could help him realize his potential and give Chelsea another exciting prospect to look forward to in the future.

Inside Joao Felix's Medical at Chelsea: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Footage Revealed on YouTube by the Portuguese international

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his medical at Stamford Bridge after he accepted a €10 million loan move until the end of the season.

ChelseaFC365 @CFC365Official Joao Felix has posted some behind the scenes footage on his YouTube channel of when he had his medical at Chelsea. Joao Felix has posted some behind the scenes footage on his YouTube channel of when he had his medical at Chelsea. https://t.co/135dVlZ2Ij

The 23-year-old Portuguese international posted a video on his YouTube channel of the day he completed his loan move to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.

Felix has already impacted the Blues with his recent performances, and fans are calling for the club to sign him on a permanent contract after his loan spell. The talented forward is expected to play a key role in Chelsea's push for success in the Premier League and other competitions.

