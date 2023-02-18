Chelsea star surprisingly left out of Southampton clash by Graham Potter - Reports

Chelsea right-back Reece James has surprisingly not been included Graham Potter's squad for the side's clash with Southampton on Saturday (February 18). The English defender has just returned from a second long-term knee injury.

James has featured in the Blues' last three fixtures, two draws in the league and a defeat in the UEFA Champions League to Borussia Dortmund. In a season plagued by injuries, his omission will concern fans.

However, the Athletic reports that Potter's decision is a precautionary one as Chelsea look to manage the full-back's minutes. He has already played more minutes than originally planned upon his return to fitness.

James played the entirety of Potter's side's 1-1 draw with West Ham United last Saturday (February 11) and a 1-0 defeat to Dortmund on Wednesday (February 15). He first sustained a knee injury in a 2-0 win over AC Milan in October. He briefly returned in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 27. However, he incurred another setback, picking up another knock to his knee. The young right-back missed England's 2022 FIFA World Cup due to his second injury.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Reece James believes Chelsea will get better over time. Reece James believes Chelsea will get better over time. https://t.co/8dYR2zyNLQ

The Chelsea defender has been a standout performer for the side in a disappointing season for the club as a collective. They sit 10th in the league, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by 10 points. He has made 15 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

The Blues are hopeful that resting James will allow him to feature in their crucial London clash with rivals Tottenham Hotspur on February 26. They also have the uphill task of overcoming Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on March 7.

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also left out of squad despite Potter claiming he's an important player

Aubameyang won't feature against Southampton either.

Aubameyang has endured a miserable spell at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea from Barcelona last summer for £10.8 million. The Gabonese striker has scored just three goals in 18 games across competitions.

Speculation has grown over the forward's future, with SPORT reporting that he is keen on a return to Barca. However, the Blaugrana have other priorities in mind. Meanwhile, a move to Los Angeles FC has also been touted.

Despite this, Potter insisted before the game against Southampton that Aubameyang remained an important player for the side. He said:

"Pierre remains an important part of this squad, nothing is set in stone, his attitude has been really good."

However, according to the Mirror, Aubameyang has been left out of Chelsea's squad for their encounter with Southampton. It comes after he was also withdrawn from the squad list for their UEFA Champions League knockout campaign.

