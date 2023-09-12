Chelsea star told he won't play for the club after snubbing move to PL rivals - Reports

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah has reportedly been told that he will not represent the Blues again after deciding against a move to Premier League club Nottingham Forest (via Football London).

The report claims that Chalobah wished to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich instead. Despite the Bavarian outfit's interest in a loan deal for the center-back, a move never materialized, given Chelsea wanted to sell the player on a permanent basis.

The west London outfit were seeking £50 million for the former England U21 international, a sum that proved excessive for Thomas Tuchel.

Tottenham Hotspur were also eyeing a short-term loan deal for Chalobah, as per the aforementioned report. However, with the transfer window shut and the 24-year-old remaining at Stamford Bridge, it is believed that he will be on sale in January.

Trevoh Chalobah is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem and is reported to return in late September. With Mauricio Pochettino bringing in Axel Disasi, Chalobah's minutes could be limited, even if the stated rumors are untrue. Disasi has started all the Blues' matches so far and scored on his debut against Liverpool.

After moving up the ranks through Chelsea's youth system, he managed 63 appearances for the club's senior team, bagging four goals and one assist across all competitions.

"We didn't score and that is why we didn't win" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino calls for better attacking output after Nottingham Forest defeat

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Image)

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea were stunned by Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League match. Right before the international break, the Blues suffered a 1-0 loss to their visitors, with Anthony Elanga netting the only goal of the match in the 48th minute.

Pochettino's side kept most of the ball and managed 21 attempts in the game. However, they recorded just two shots on target. Striker Nicolas Jackson missed the best chance of the game as he put Raheem Sterling's cut-back well over the bar from close range.

Speaking after the match, Pochettino said (via Goal):

"Disappointed because it was a game that should be a win but we need to be more clinical in front of the goal. We didn't score and that is why we didn't win."

Currently, the Blues are placed 12th on the Premier League table with four points, having won and drawn a match each and losing the other two.

Chelsea will travel to Bournemouth on Sunday, September 17, for their first match after the international break.