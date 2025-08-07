Chelsea star undergoes surgery after suffering ACL injury in training

Chelsea have confirmed that Levi Colwill has suffered an ACL injury and will miss most of the 2025/26 season. The defender has undergone surgery after the scans confirmed the unfortunate news.

Ad

In a statement released by Chelsea, the FIFA Club World Cup champions confirmed that Colwill sustained the injury in their first training session after the short summer break. The Blues had an extended season as they were involved in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers at the start of the campaign and then played in the FIFA Club World Cup after the Premier League season.

The club statement read:

"Defender Levi Colwill has today undergone successful surgery to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 22-year-old had reported back to Cobham for pre-season at the start of this week, before unfortunately sustaining the injury in training. Medical assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action. Levi will now begin his recovery and be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase."

Ad

Trending

The confirmation of the ACL injury and surgery comes just hours after manager Enzo Maresca revealed that they had an issue with Colwill. The Italian manager hinted that it was not good news and they were set for an extended spell without a key player.

"It was in the first session on Monday, just in the last minutes of the session. He felt something and, as I said, we need to wait and then we see. We don't know how long he is going to be out. I spoke with him yesterday and I told him that if we achieve what we achieved last year, it is also because of him - and he was a main player for us."

Ad

Chelsea lost Wesley Fofana to an ACL injury at the start of the 2023/24 season, and the Frenchman was out for 350 days. According to the BBC, Levi Colwill is expected to be sidelined for six to nine months.

Levi Colwill made bold prediction for Chelsea's 2025/26 season

Levi Colwill spoke to the BBC last month and backed Chelsea to win the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming season. He claimed that the squad was ready to challenge for the top and said:

Ad

"I said at the start of this tournament that our plan is to win it, and people looked at me as if I was crazy. So I'm going to say the exact same thing now going into the Premier League and Champions League. This is the biggest trophy I've ever won. I think the Club World Cup will be bigger than the Champions League and we were the first team to win it."

Ad

"It was a statement victory and, in the future, if we keep winning trophies then everyone will give us the love that we deserve. But we'll only know that in he future. I think we're ready and we'll see next season."

Chelsea are also without Benoit Badiashile for the start of the Premier League season. The Frenchman is expected to return in September as he continues to recover from the injury he sustained last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More