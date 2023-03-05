Chelsea star urged to join Newcastle despite links to Liverpool in the summer transfer window

Chelsea star Mason Mount has been urged to snub Liverpool and move to Newcastle United. Tony Cascarino believes the Magpies are a better fit for the Englishman as he will play regularly.

Mout is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and is heading toward the final 12 months of his deal. The new owners are not keen on keeping players who could leave for free at the end of the season, and that has seen the midfielder placed on the transfer list.

Cascarino was talking on talkSPORT, when he claimed that the midfielder should consider leaving Chelsea in the summer. He believes the player would be better off playing regularly elsewhere and said:

"It comes down to Mason and if he really just wants to stay at Chelsea and sit on money and find himself in and out of a team, because that's where he is at the moment. Does that sit well with him? Probably not."

He wants him to snub a move to Liverpool and said:

"I'm not quite sure where he's going to play at Liverpool. Is he going to play at the top of a three behind the center forward whether that's [Darwin] Nunez this season? He's not going to play on the right because that's for [Mohamed] Salah, [Luis] Diaz will come back, and he's on the left."

Picking Newcastle United as the ideal place for Mount, he added:

"He's a central attacking midfielder. Mason Mount will have more than Liverpool chasing him; there will be a number of clubs chasing him in Europe and in this country. If you were Newcastle, would you want to get a player like him? If you want to become more of a Champions League team, I think Mason Mount would fit really well into the way Newcastle play. At the end of the season I think Newcastle could get Wilf [Zaha] on the left and Mount if they really wanted to."

Why has Mason Mount not signed a new deal at Chelsea?

Mason Mount reportedly wants a short deal at Chelsea, while the new owners have set rules for the players to sign long-term contracts at the club.

Reece James, Armando Broja and all new signings have signed 6+ year deals at the club, but Mount reportedly wants a 5-year contract.

