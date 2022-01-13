Chelsea star wants Stamford Bridge stay despite interest from PSG and Real Madrid: Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could end up staying at Stamford Bridge after a reported fresh breakthrough in contract talks.

The German centre-back had initially rejected an extension worth £140,000 per week, fueling exit rumors as his contract runs out in June.

Real Madrid and Paris Sarin-Germain (PSG) were among the top sides rumored to be in the reckoning of signing him on a free transfer thereafter. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were also understood to have been interested.

But now, in a dramatic U-turn, Rudiger could be set for an extended stay in London, according to Sport Bild's Christian Falk.

Having reached an impasse in negotiations earlier, the player and the club are said to be in "better talks" right now.

The latest developments are a huge boost for the Blues, and especially their manager Thomas Tuchel, who's credited with reigniting his career.

Rudiger was almost frozen out by former manager Frank Lampard. However, Tuchel's arrival last year coincided with the German's renaissance as he went on to play a key role in their Champions League success.

He's re-established himself at the heart of Chelsea's backline and forged a stoic partnership with Thiago Silva too.

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Rudiger has played 166 times for the club in all competitions, including 110 games in the Premier League, winning four titles.

If a deal is indeed reached, he'd spend his peak years at the club, considering he's already 28 now and in the prime of his career.

Rudiger must commit his long-term future to Chelsea

Although talks have found a breakthrough, a deal has not yet been agreed. Either way, Rudiger must commit his long-term future to Chelsea.

His revival was one of the best stories of 2021 for the club, languishing dangerously on the fringes to become a leading figure once again.

Ever since Tuchel took over, the German has regained his swagger. He has put in a series of assured displays at the back to become one of the most reliable centre-backs in Europe.

With the Pensioners competing for more trophies on various fronts this season, his defensive nous could be vital to their silverware ambitions.

