Chelsea star Wesley Fofana provides update after injury in behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has provided an update on his injury in the Blues' friendly against Brentford on Tuesday (December 20).

The Frenchman suffered a knee injury during the game that took place behind closed doors and had to be subbed off. Fofana has said that he should be able to return to action in January, replying to a fan page on Instagram:

"Nothing bad champion in not even one month, we’re back to break everything."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Can confirm Wesley Fofana went off with a knee injury in a Chelsea friendly against Brentford. Further tests needed to determine the severity, as first reported by @siphillipssport Can confirm Wesley Fofana went off with a knee injury in a Chelsea friendly against Brentford. Further tests needed to determine the severity, as first reported by @siphillipssport

Nevertheless, it still comes as a setback for the centre-back, as he had just recovered from a knee injury he suffered in October against AC Milan. He trained with the team at their Abu Dhabi camp during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. However, he will now be out again for at least a couple of weeks.

Fofana joined Chelsea from Leicester City for £75 million in the summer but has made just six appearances for the club. The Blues, meanwhile, beat Brentford 5-1 in the friendly, with Kai Havertz scoring a hat-trick. The game also saw Reece James return to action after the right-back missed the FIFA World Cup due to injury.

Chelsea have already lost striker Armando Broja for the season after he suffered an ACL injury in a friendly against Aston Villa. Graham Potter's side will resume their campaign by hosting Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday (December 27). They are eighth in the standings, 16 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea looking to sign Josko Gvardiol amidst immense competition

As per 90min, the west London side are looking to complete a deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as soon as possible.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are also heavily interested in the centre-back, amidst interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Gvardiol was one of the best young players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the 20-year-old helped Croatia finish third.

He has played 65 games for RB Leipzig and has established himself as one of their most promising prospects. Gvardiol recently spoke about potentially joining Chelsea, for whom his compatriot Mateo Kovacic plays:

“It’s a big club of course, and, who knows, maybe one day I will be there. It’s really nice to see things like this, especially because there is Kovacic, so you never know. I talk with him. Even to be here on this, the biggest event, it’s a big thing for me at 20 years old, so I’m happy. I have to think about it.”

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news



Nobody knows, because they get sent straight to the club's spam folder Have RB Leipzig received any offers for Josko Gvardiol?Nobody knows, because they get sent straight to the club's spam folder Have RB Leipzig received any offers for Josko Gvardiol? Nobody knows, because they get sent straight to the club's spam folder 😂 https://t.co/lMe3ilNDa9

Chelsea have already reportedly completed the signing of Gvardiol's club teammate Christopher Nkunku, who will join them in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes