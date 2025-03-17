  • home icon
Chelsea star Wesley Fofana shares racist comments from Arsenal fans on Instagram after 1-0 loss at Emirates

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:02 GMT
Chelsea star Wesley Fofana shares racist comments from Arsenal fans on Instagram after 1-0 loss at Emirates - Source: Getty

Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana has been targeted with racist abuse on social media in the wake of his team’s 1-0 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 16. The French defender shared some of the abusive messages he received via Instagram, which included monkey emojis directed at him:

The Blues have released a strong statement decrying the abuse:

"Chelsea Football Club is appalled and disgusted by the recent rise in online racial abuse towards our players. The abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday’s fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.
"Wes and all our players have our full support. We will work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action."
The club have also reached out to Instagram to request that the offensive content be taken down (via Guardian) and is working with law enforcement to identify those responsible.

Moises Caicedo looks back on Chelsea’s defeat against Arsenal

Moises Caicedo has opened up about Chelsea's struggles after their 1-0 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Despite the defeat, the Ecuadorian midfielder insisted that the squad is focused on getting Champions League football for next term.

Caicedo told Sky Sports (via Football London):

"The team is good, the team is working hard to win the games. We want to show character, we want to play our best football and we want to win games like this."
"We want to play Champions League football next season. The teams are close but we are just focused on ourselves because that is the most important thing. Champions League football is our target."
Chelsea had a difficult time unlocking a stubborn Arsenal team after Mikel Merino’s header (20') in the first half gave the hosts the lead. The Blues failed to create clear-cut chances in the absence of key forwards. Marc Cucurella’s volley in the 37th minute was as close as they would come to an equalizer.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 29 games. The Gunners, on the other hand, are 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea's next league fixture is another London derby as they will host Tottenham Hotspur after the international break. They are also in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League, a tournament they will be hoping to win.

Edited by Arshit Garg
