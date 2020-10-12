Chelsea have had a particularly busy transfer window this summer but all has not gone as planned for Frank Lampard and his charges. The Blues have managed only two victories from their first four Premier League games with Chelsea's management struggling to integrate the club's new acquisitions into the first team.

A new era of success may well be on the horizon for Frank Lampard, however, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic ready for first-team football over the coming weekend. Chelsea secured a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break and will want to prove a point against Southampton when the Premier League returns.

A great way to make your comeback! 👏🇲🇦 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2020

Chelsea have added Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech in the transfer window with Frank Lampard looking to build a young team. While the German duo is yet to meet expectations at Chelsea, former Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has been injured since the start of the season and will be looking forward to making an impact at the Stamford Bridge.

The return of Christian Pulisic, in particular, will hold Chelsea in good stead as they look to navigate a hectic schedule for the rest of the year. The American winger has been excellent under Frank Lampard and will play an important role in the Blues' Premier League campaign.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy injured on international duty

Edouard Mendy is an important player for Chelsea

Chelsea have endured a goalkeeping crisis for well over a year with Kepa Arrizabalaga failing to make a positive impact at the club. Frank Lampard replaced the Spaniard with Willy Caballero towards the end of the previous season and signed Edouard Mendy in the transfer window as a long-term alternative.

Mendy put in a reliable shift on his Premier League debut for Chelsea as the Blues secured a 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace. The French shot-stopper picked up an injury with Senegal, however, and may not feature for Chelsea for the rest of the month.

Edouard Mendy has withdrawn from the Senegal squad... — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 9, 2020

With Mendy on the sidelines, Frank Lampard will have to choose between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero to keep the morale high in the Chelsea camp ahead of an important few weeks. The former had a positive outing with Spain during the international break and may well be given another chance by Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have experimented with their attacking line-up this season and Frank Lampard might make a few more changes to his side with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech now in contention. Timo Werner has also recovered from his illness and will look for a fresh start with Chelsea after the international break.

Timo Werner needs to step up for Chelsea

Chelsea currently have only seven points from four matches and will need to improve to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City this season. The Blues have made several excellent signings and will hope that their talented stars can step up to the plate in the coming months.

Frank Lampard has placed his trust in Timo Werner and Kai Havertz and the two Germans will need to reach their peaks after the international break. Chelsea also have a Champions League schedule to account for and Frank Lampard will have to dig deep into his formidable squad to win silverware this season.

