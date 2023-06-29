Chelsea to step up pursuit for PL star after agreeing Mason Mount deal, hope to finalize deal for £80 million - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly intensified their efforts to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo after agreeing a deal with Manchester United for Mason Mount's departure. The Blues are willing to seal the agreement for the highly sought-after midfielder from Brighton for a staggering sum of £80 million, as per journalist Matt Law.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Brighton have been ongoing for several weeks, with other clubs, including Bayern Munich, expressing their interest in the player. However, Caicedo has preferred a move to Chelsea, which has undoubtedly buoyed the club's hopes of completing the transfer.

The potential deal has involved discussions about potential player exchanges, with Brighton eyeing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan with the Seagulls. The Blues swiftly rejected a £30 million bid from Brighton for Colwill, as they have no intention of parting ways with the promising young talent.

CFC's pursuit of Caicedo had continued since January when Brighton turned down their initial bid of £55 million. Having played for Brighton in 53 matches, Caicedo has made five goal contributions with two goals and three assists from defensive midfield.

While Arsenal and Manchester United have previously expressed interest in the talented midfielder, the Blues remains hopeful they can secure his signature.

Brighton, having already sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for £35 million, are keen to secure a substantial fee for Caicedo. Given their qualification for the Europa League, they aim to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Arsenal fend off Manchester City and Chelsea, secure rising star Ethan Nwaneri with a new deal - Report

Arsenal have successfully retained young talent Ethan Nwaneri, fending off interest from Manchester City and Chelsea, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder, a product of Arsenal's esteemed academy, has showcased immense promise with 14 goal contributions in 21 appearances for the Under-18 side.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Arsenal have beaten Manchester City (again) and Chelsea to keep star youngster, Ethan Nwaneri at the club with a new deal close to being agreed.



Deal set to be completed soon, as per Arsenal have beaten Manchester City (again) and Chelsea to keep star youngster, Ethan Nwaneri at the club with a new deal close to being agreed.Deal set to be completed soon, as per @FabrizioRomano 🚨Arsenal have beaten Manchester City (again) and Chelsea to keep star youngster, Ethan Nwaneri at the club with a new deal close to being agreed.Deal set to be completed soon, as per @FabrizioRomano. https://t.co/KfAUUqVrui

Nwaneri has also represented England at the under-16 and under-17 levels. Despite interest from top Premier League clubs, Arsenal are close to finalizing a new deal for Nwaneri, highlighting their commitment to nurturing young talent.

Gunners fans can be excited about his future contributions as the club provides him the necessary support to thrive under manager Mikel Arteta.

Poll : 0 votes