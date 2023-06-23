Chelsea have stepped up their interest in PL star linked with a move to Arsenal - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has also been linked with Arsenal. According to The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney, the Blues are ahead of their London rivals for his signature.

The player has received praise from several footballing experts, including Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, who called the teenager "a rare player." Unfortunately, the Saints finished rock bottom of the Premier League last season, meaning the side dropped to England's second division.

Despite the imminent threat of losing some of their best talent, Southampton are looking for close to £50 million for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their midfield with the likes of Lavia and West Ham skipper Declan Rice.

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey look like they're on their way out of the Emirates this summer. Xhaka is poised to join Bayer Leverkusen and Partey has been linked with a move to Juventus.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have lost N'Golo Kante to the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic is all set to join League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal have tussled with Chelsea for players in recent times. Most notably, they lost out on signing Mykhaylo Mudryk from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

They are now set to compete for Lavia, who made 35 appearances across competitions last season and also registered one goal and one assist.

West Ham United see potential deal with Manchester City over Arsenal for Declan Rice

Declan Rice in action for England

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City are looking to make a bid for Arsenal's number one target this summer, Declan Rice.

According to Romano, the Cityzens have checked with the player, who is open to the move. The possibility of Kalvin Phillips going the other way puts Manchester City in the driver's seat as far as West Ham are concerned.

The Gunners put in a bid of £75 million with £15 million in add-ons that was turned down by the Hammers on Tuesday (June 21). Arsenal are preparing another bid and will go back in for the English midfielder.

According to reports, Premier League outfit Manchester United and German giants Bayern Munich are also interested in the services of the 24-year-old.

Rice captained West Ham to the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy last season. He made 50 appearances across competitions and contributed five goals and four assists.

