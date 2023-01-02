Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku makes honest admission on Inter Milan loan spell

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he wants to stay at Inter Milan beyond the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Blues broke their club transfer record to sign him for £97.5 million in the summer of 2021, however, his last season was subpar, where he only managed to score eight goals in 15 league games.

Statistics aside, it became clear towards the end of last season that manager Thomas Tuchel did not fancy him in his starting XI on big occasions. Lukaku was subsequently allowed to re-join Inter on a season-long loan this summer.

Tuchel was sacked a few days after the end of the summer transfer window, which means manager Graham Potter hasn't had the chance to work with Lukaku. However, the Belgium international seemingly does not want to return to Stamford Bridge.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



I was shocked…he pushed me to return to Inter. He’s a person that follows calcio a lot, he always follows Inter”



🗣 Lukaku to Sky Italia “This picture was taken after winning the Scudetto, Jay-Z was the first person that called me after Atalanta-Sassuolo.I was shocked…he pushed me to return to Inter. He’s a person that follows calcio a lot, he always follows Inter”🗣 Lukaku to Sky Italia “This picture was taken after winning the Scudetto, Jay-Z was the first person that called me after Atalanta-Sassuolo. I was shocked…he pushed me to return to Inter. He’s a person that follows calcio a lot, he always follows Inter”🗣 Lukaku to Sky Italia ⚫️🔵 https://t.co/rFQzwzeHop

He told Sky Sports (h/t Express):

"I want to stay at Inter for a long time. Starting this year, my son is also playing for the Inter Youth Team and it will be great to continue here. We will talk to Chelsea at the end of the season to find a solution."

Lukaku is believed to be earning nearly £350,000 in weekly wages at the club, which would be a big sum to take off the books if he leaves. He still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract with the west London outfit.

The former Manchester United and Everton centre-forward has been plagued by injury issues this campaign and has been restricted to just four league appearances. With the player keen on a move to Inter, the Blues would be wise to cut their losses and let him leave.

However, it is safe to assume that Chelsea will want as much as possible in transfer fees for any potential deal given their large investment in the player.

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku speaks about special relationship with Inter fans

Lukaku left I Nerazzurri in the summer of 2021, which followed a memorable Scudetto win for Inter Milan.

The exit of their star striker, that too amidst a managerial change which saw Simone Inzaghi replace Antonio Conte, would have tempered Inter fans' joy.

But the Chelsea loanee says he is grateful to be able to play for a set of fans who have the team's back even when they are in trouble. Lukaku continued, via the aforementioned source:

"Inter fans are truly special; for me they're the best I've met. Even if we are in trouble, they are always there to help the team. I thought they were still angry with me (for leaving), but they know I've always had Inter in my heart, even if I left."

Poll : 0 votes