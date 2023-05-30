Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku spotted with popstar Megan Thee Stallion at teammate’s wedding after recent breakup with long-time girlfriend

On-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku was pictured with pop artist Megan Thee Stallion on Monday, May 29. The pair were seen together at Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding held in a five-star hotel in Como, Italy.

Both Lukaku and Stallion are a part of Roc Nation, a management, music publishing, and entertainment company founded by rapper Jay-Z. While it is unclear whether Lukaku and Stallion attended the wedding as a couple, they were spotted together at the event.

According to various reports, Lukaku recently broke up with Sarah Mens, his girlfriend of five years. Stallion, on the other hand, also reportedly ended her relationship of two years with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine. She even unfollowed him on social media in February.

It was a grand affair, with over 120 guests invited to the event. Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, were also spotted. Martinez's other Argentina teammates, Aston Villa's Emi Martinez, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister were also at the wedding.

Chelsea striker issues preference as loan deal expires

Lukaku has claimed that he wants to stay at Inter Milan.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has made it clear that he wants to be at Inter Milan next season. According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Belgian has no interest in returning to Stamford Bridge after his current loan spell in Italy concludes.

Lukaku is eager to stay at the San Siro. After scoring a goal against Atalanta last weekend, he was seen touching the club crest and pointing to the ground, indicating his intention to stay at the club

The financials will also play a major role in deciding the striker's future. This year, Inter Milan paid an €8 million loan fee plus add-ons to take the player on loan. The report states that the Serie A side are unwilling to pay the same amount next season, while the Blues will not entertain offers much lower than the current deal.

However, Lukaku could help in getting a move through if he accepts a pay cut, something the player is said to be ready to do to ensure he continues to play in Serie A.

