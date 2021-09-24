"Chelsea is stronger than Manchester United" - Gallas names key player who makes Chelsea Premier League favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming to Manchester United has grabbed all the headlines, but William Gallas believes his old team, Chelsea, are stronger than the Red Devils, especially with the addition of Romelu Lukaku.

"They are the champions of Europe. They look stronger and stronger. If they are really focused they can beat any records, especially now they have Lukaku.

"This is a scary team for any opponent to play. Manchester United fans may think they have a stronger team with Ronaldo back, but if you take every player position by position then I believe Chelsea is stronger than [Manchester] United.

"I really can’t see any club that can beat them. Tuchel is a perfectionist and he always has a tactical plan. Whenever he plays against the league’s best managers, he always finds the solution. Chelsea can win the Premier League, definitely."

Chelsea have started the season in great form and are currently joint top of the Premier League table with Liverpool. Manchester United, on the other hand, have had some mixed results.

While they are still unbeaten in the Premier League, they suffered a defeat against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League and crashed out against West Ham in the Carabao League Cup.

Manchester United fans, however, will be buoyed by the immediate impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had at the club so far. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit the ground running and looks determined to guide the club to trophies this season.

Chelsea take on Manchester City in crucial Premier League clash this weekend

Romelu Lukaku will have to be at his best for Chelsea

Chelsea face off against Manchester City this weekend in what could be a crucial game in the Premier League title race. Man City have not been at their usual free-flowing best and Chelsea will be hopeful of securing a positive result at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will once again be counting on Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has been in impressive goalscoring form and will look to find the back of the net this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel has got the better of Pep Guardiola in recent meetings and he will be hoping to outthink the master tactician in what promises to be a riveting encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to get on the scoresheet once again for Manchester United

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend. With Cristiano Ronaldo expected to play, the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping for another goal or two from their talisman.

The Red Devils have been a bit inconsistent with their performances lately. Manchester United will have to be at their best against a tricky Aston Villa side if they are to secure all 3 points on Saturday.

