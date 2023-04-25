Chelsea superstar to pay for 14 students to go to university in effort to bridge equality gap

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling has offered to pay for 14 students of black, African and Caribbean heritage to go to university. Through his foundation, the winger has partnered with the University of Manchester and King's College London to fund the study of seven students at each institute.

Speaking about the gesture, Sterling said:

"This opportunity will help young people access further education and present them with experiences and opportunities that will enhance their future career prospects.

"I hope this initiative will be a real game changer over the next few years and I am delighted to be working with two of the finest universities in the world.

"I wish the recipients of our funding all the very best and look forward to meeting everyone on campus in Manchester and London later this year."

Out of the 14 scholarships, four will go to students beginning their academic programs in 2023-24. These four scholarships will be split equally between the University of Manchester and King's College London.

King's president and principal Shitij Kapur appreciated the Chelsea man for his efforts, saying:

"Widening participation in higher education makes both King's and the wider world a better place. We are delighted to partner with the Raheem Sterling Foundation to further our work in this area and enable more support for under-represented students to access higher education, achieve their aspirations and become the change-makers of the future."

Having joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer, Sterling has had a tough season. Amidst the Blues' struggles, the winger has bagged seven goals and three assists in 32 appearances this season.

Frank Lampard issues worrying injury update for Chelsea duo

Frank Lampard confirmed that Reece James and Mason Mount will miss the rest of the season.

Chelsea pair Reece James and Mason Mount are set to miss the remainder of the season with injury issues. Ahead of the team's Premier League clash against Brentford, interim boss Frank Lampard confirmed that the duo will be unavailable for the remaining games.

Lampard added that they will be without attacker Kai Havertz for the upcoming match.

He said:

"Reece James unavailable. Probably for the season. Mason Mount probably the same. Potential for the last game but probably not. Kai won't be available tomorrow."

James has struggled with injuries throughout the season. The talented full-back missed out on England's World Cup squad with a knee injury and has since been sparsely available for the side with a hamstring issue.

Mount has also suffered multiple injuries this season, with pelvic problems preventing him from playing consistently.

