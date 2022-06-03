Chelsea superstar provides cryptic update on future amid rumors of return to former club 

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku has delivered a cryptic update on his future, with a return to Inter Milan continuing to be speculated.

It has been a chaotic season for Lukaku, 29, at Stamford Bridge, having returned to the Blues in a club-record £97.8 million move last summer from Inter.

Many had touted Chelsea's signing of the Belgian striker as the catalyst for a Premier League title push.

But Lukaku has been a disappointment both on and off the field for the Blues, with the former Manchester United forward having only managed 15 goals in 44 games.

According to Daily Mail, he is open to taking a pay-cut to secure a return to Inter Milan with the striker seemingly eager to escape his Stamford Bridge nightmare.

He has done nothing to play down speculation over his future and talk of a reunion with the Serie A giants.

Lukaku was asked by a reporter about potentially returning to Inter Milan this summer, to which he replied (via Kristof Terreur):

“Non può parlare [I cannot speak]".

His words will only add fuel to the fire over his future potentially lying away from Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku previously stated in an interview with Sky Italia his desire to one day return to Inter.

He was subsequently punished by Chelsea for his interview and apologized but has seemingly not bounced back from the saga.

Is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski the man Chelsea want to replace Romelu Lukaku with?

Lewandowski (centre) is set to leave Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Chelsea having stated that his time at the Bundesliga champions is over.

According to Express, the Blues are the frontrunners for the prolific 33-year-old striker, who has managed 50 goals this season.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy According to Tuttosport, Chelsea are keen for Lukaku to join Bayern Munich instead of Inter Milan as it would aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.



{Sempre Inter} According to Tuttosport, Chelsea are keen for Lukaku to join Bayern Munich instead of Inter Milan as it would aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.{Sempre Inter}

Interestingly, however, Tuttosport (via Football London) reports that the Blues want to use Bayern's reported interest in Romelu Lukaku in their pursuit of Lewandowski.

Whether a swap deal involving the two strikers is something that will be entertained remains to be seen.

But it does open the door for the Stamford Bridge side to get a like-for-like replacement for Lukaku immediately.

Lewandowski was seemingly set for a move to Barcelona this summer but La Liga president Javier Tebas has poured cold water on that transfer.

Due to Barca's financial situation, they are supposedly unable to sign the Bayern striker, which paves the way for Thomas Tuchel to land the Pole.

