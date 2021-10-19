Chelsea superstar set to be rewarded with new £150,000-a-week contract: Reports

According to recent reports, Chelsea's Mason Mount will be rewarded with an improved contract, which will fetch him £150,000-per-week.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are preparing a new contract extension for Mason Mount. Chelsea are preparing a new contract extension for Mason Mount. https://t.co/Li1tCAp0K8

The reports suggest that a formal contract is yet to be placed on the table. The Chelsea board has prioritized the contracts of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Be that as it may, Mason Mount is happy at Chelsea and is reportedly delighted to have his contract renewed.

Mason Mount has been pivotal to Chelsea's dominance the domestic and European level

The England international has been a force to be reckoned with ever since he made the switch to the senior team under Frank Lampard.

Mount has made 116 appearances for the Blues and has netted 17 crucial goals. His magical performances have also earned him international recognition. Mount now has 26 caps to his name since his debut for the national team in 2019.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old was left out of the squad that faced Brentford last weekend. However, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he had been rested because of his outings during the recently concluded international break.

Here's what the Chelsea gaffer said:

"Mason [Mount] deserves always usually to start but he played for the national team so we keep him back, and it is the same with Jorginho and all the others."

Mason Mount has made nine appearances across all competitions this season. The celebrated Chelsea midfielder missed games against Manchester City and Juventus because of injury. Incidentally, these are the only two games the Blues have lost this season.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

However, he played an instrumental role in Chelsea's 3-1 win against Southampton a couple of weeks back. Chelsea looked devoid of any creativity before he was brought on by the German manager to guide the team to a comfortable win.

Barcelona interested in Chelsea duo

Recent reports suggest the Catalans have shortlisted the Blues duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen to bolster their backline.

Also Read

Getting the Spaniard out of contract extension might prove to be an uphill task. On the flip side, the Dane has been in and out of Tuchel's plans for as long as fans can remember.

Although he has played well and helped Chelsea bag the Champions League, he might scout for greener pastures to fetch more playing time for himself.

Edited by Rohit Mishra