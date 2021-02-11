Chelsea to switch focus to Dayot Upamecano as David Alaba edges closer to Real Madrid move - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to enter the race to sign Dayot Upamecano this summer. The Blues are eager to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Thiago Silva at the heart of their defence and have identified the RB Leipzig man as the perfect fit.

According to ESPN, Chelsea were interested in signing Bayern Munich star David Alaba on a free transfer this summer. However, with the Austrian preferring a move to Real Madrid, the Blues will switch their focus to signing Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano has become one of the most sought-after centre-backs in Europe in recent years. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all expressing interest in him.

The 22-year-old currently has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave RB Leipzig for as little as €42.5 million this summer. This is certainly a bargain price, given that he is just 22 years of age and has a bright future ahead of him.

The report also suggests that Chelsea would prefer to sign an experienced defender such as David Alaba but are unwilling to match his wage demands. The 28-year-old is reportedly seeking wages in the region of £400,000 per week, which the Blues are not ready to meet.

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel confirms "interest" in Erling Haaland and Dayot Upamecano futurehttps://t.co/dmsbJYttBH pic.twitter.com/1f4Q5rE81A — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 10, 2021

Chelsea to face huge competition in their pursuit of Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has attracted interest from a host of European giants

Chelsea are desperate to sign a top-quality centre-back this summer. The Blues are likely to part ways with either Andreas Christensen or Antonio Rudiger in an attempt to raise funds for a new defender.

Chelsea will, however, face heavy competition for the signature of Dayot Upamecano. Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing the Frenchman and have already opened talks with RB Leipzig over a potential move this summer. Manchester United and Liverpool are also said to be considering moves for the highly-rated player.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea & Liverpool are all battling to sign Dayot Upamecano, with Man Utd now out of the race, according to Sport Bild 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ao6ExvNLA2 — Goal (@goal) February 9, 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will look to use his contacts from Germany to convince the centre-back to make the move to Stamford Bridge this summer.