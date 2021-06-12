Chelsea table offer for Bayern Munich star-Reports

Chelsea has been linked with a shock move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The Blues have made the signing of a No.9 their top priority this summer.

According to AS, Robert Lewandowski is seeking a new challenge after spending seven years with Bayern Munich. His current contract with the German giants is set to run until 2023. Bayern Munich are believed to be reluctant to part ways with the 32-year-old.

Robert Lewandowski enjoyed another record-breaking season in front of goal for Bayern Munich during the 2020-21 campaign. Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's 50-year-old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

The former Dortmund star ended the campaign with 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances as he led Bayern Munich to their ninth straight league title.

Robert Lewandowski has spent seven years at Bayern Munich during which he has scored 294 goals in just 323 games for the club. He has helped Bayern win seven Bundesliga titles, three DFP Pokal's, and a Champions League during his time with the club.

The Polish striker has often been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past. Reports have suggested that Lewandowski could be interested in a new challenge as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently revealed that the club will spend money judiciously this summer. The German will look to make two or three big signings to improve his club's chances of challenging for trophies next season.

'Two or three could be very, very good. It's a constant thing to never deny change. That you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it's a good thing," said Tuchel last month.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski reportedly already has offers on the table from Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Lewandowski has 2 more years on his Bayern contract but has been linked to other clubs following a fantastic season 4 the German giants. pic.twitter.com/jhNF9ORzvX — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 11, 2021

Chelsea could prefer a move for Robert Lewandowski over Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland

Robert Lewandowski is arguably the best striker in Europe. The Poland international is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Despite being 32, Lewandowski is likely to improve any team and be a success in any league he joins. Chelsea could therefore prefer a move for the Bayern Munich star this summer. The Blues are desperate to attain immediate success.

Chelsea and Man City 'target £60m Robert Lewandowski transfer' with star undecided on futurehttps://t.co/mEc7bS6LQB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 7, 2021

Lewandowski could have an impact at Chelsea similar to that of Edinson Cavani at Manchester United. The 32-year-old is also likely to be a much cheaper option for Chelsea than Lukaku or Haaland given his age.

