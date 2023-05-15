Chelsea in talks to sign £40 million-rated goalkeeper as Mauricio Pochettino's first signing: Reports

Chelsea have contacted Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana's camp over a potential transfer this summer, according to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs. The journalist has revealed that the Cameroonian shot-stopper could be soon-to-be Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino's first signing at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported over the weekend that the Argentine manager is set to sign his contract in London soon after an agreement had been struck with the club.

“We have not received any offers and Onana is happy in Milano, he wants to stay here. We do not plan to sell him”. Inter CEO Marotta on André Onana and Chelsea deal: “Onana leaving for €40m? I’d rule this out, honestly. We think he will stay”.“We have not received any offers and Onana is happy in Milano, he wants to stay here. We do not plan to sell him”. Inter CEO Marotta on André Onana and Chelsea deal: “Onana leaving for €40m? I’d rule this out, honestly. We think he will stay”. 🔵🇨🇲 #Inter #CFC“We have not received any offers and Onana is happy in Milano, he wants to stay here. We do not plan to sell him”. https://t.co/5DV4TYTQUS

According to Jacobs, the decision to choose the Blues' No.1 goalkeeper will need input from Pochettino. The reporter told GiveMeSport:

"Chelsea have reached out already and spoken to Onana at Inter and there's nothing necessarily concrete or advanced at this point because Pochettino would have to input to any kind of signing."

Jacobs then explained how the club's current options for that position could pose a difficult decision. The Blues have Kepa Arrizabalaga, who they signed for £72 million in 2019, and Edouard Mendy, who helped them win the Champions League in 2021, in their ranks. He added:

"Particularly goalkeeper, as it’s perhaps the most intriguing signing for Chelsea in many ways because they already have two strong challengers for the number one. But that’s without any clarity for Mendy and Kepa as to who actually would be the number one and a new manager is going to have to input into that as well.”

"They could have a very good season next year" - Gary Neville gives his take on Chelsea's appointment of Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has given his seal of approval ahead of Pochettino's move to Stamford Bridge. The Englishman has predicted a great future for the Argentine manager at Chelsea and believes the Argentine could have a great debut season at the club.

Poch will start discussing transfer plans with the club. New striker and new midfielder will join Chelsea for sure. Mauricio Pochettino will be in London this week to sign the contract as new Chelsea coach, expected to be valid until June 2026.Poch will start discussing transfer plans with the club. New striker and new midfielder will join Chelsea for sure. Mauricio Pochettino will be in London this week to sign the contract as new Chelsea coach, expected to be valid until June 2026. 🔵🛫 #CFC Poch will start discussing transfer plans with the club. New striker and new midfielder will join Chelsea for sure. https://t.co/KwYgO1zZqe

The retired England international told Sky Sports:

"I love Mauricio Pochettino. I always thought if Chelsea brought in Pochettino and refined the squad a little, they could have a very good season next year. Pochettino will not take a job on if he doesn’t think there’s huge potential there and he obviously thinks he can get Chelsea back of the very top of the league."

He added:

"He did it at Tottenham and it’s not a too dissimilar situation at Chelsea. Appointing him early and getting him in place way before pre-season will bring stability. I think it’s a really good move. I don’t think Chelsea can lose with this appointment, he will make massive improvements straight away."

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table and have been in dismal form this season amid multiple managerial changes. It remains to be seen whether the west London outfit can turn things around next season.

