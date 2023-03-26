Chelsea target's father admits that multiple clubs have contacted Premier League star over potential transfer

The father of Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that the Chelsea target has been contacted by several clubs.

Carlos Mac Allister, the father of the World Cup-winning midfielder, has claimed that the flamboyant midfielder has been approached by multiple clubs. Carlos has also claimed that his son is yet to enter concrete talks with any club and will decide his next step at the end of the season.

He has also insisted that the Chelsea target will pick the best project and manager and is not looking for just a much-improved wage package. Speaking to ESPN, Carlos Mac Allister said, as quoted by Goal:

"Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now. We’ll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it’s not about money."

Alexis Mac Allister has seen his stock rise significantly this season, particularly after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The attacking midfielder was signed by Brighton from Argentinos Juniors for a fee of just £7 million back in 2019 but had to wait for his chances at the Sussex-based club. The Chelsea target had loan spells with Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors respectively before establishing himself as a first-team regular at the Amex Stadium.

Mac Allister has been excellent for the Seagulls this campaign, having scored nine goals and provided two assists in 26 games across competitions. The midfielder signed a new deal with Brighton prior to the FIFA World Cup, which ties him to the club until at least 2025.

He has been strongly linked with an exit from the Amex Stadium this summer having attracted a long list of suitors. The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur want to sign 28-year-old Premier League star next summer

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.

As reported by The Daily Star, the Blues could end up in a tug of war with London rivals Spurs for the signature of the 80-cap Serbian forward.

Mitrovic has been on song for Fulham this season following a record-breaking campaign in the Championship the previous season. The Serbia international has scored 12 goals in 25 games across competitions this season and has been the key reason behind the Cottagers' excellent campaign.

