Chelsea target Victor Osimhen's agent breaks silence amidst concrete interest from Saudi Pro League

Victor Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda has quashed rumors that the striker will move to the Saudi Pro League. He stated that the Napoli star wanted to stay in Europe and did not plan to move to the Middle East.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Roberto Calenda claimed that Osimhen had offers to leave Napoli but they respected the club's decision and stayed put. He added that the Nigeria international would not accept a move to Saudi Arabia as he felt he had a lot to offer to European football. He posted:

"Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction. He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club's decisions.

"As I said, it is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d'Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There is need respect and balance."

Saudi side Al Ahli have tabled a bid over €65 million for Victor Osimhen as per Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the striker.

Victor Osimhen wants to join Chelsea, claims John Obi Mikel

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has claimed that Victor Osimhen is keen on joining Chelsea this summer. He added the Nigerian star wanted to emulate Didier Drogba and said (via GOAL):

"We want somebody who can finish, score goals, the tap-ins. Someone like Erling Haaland. That's something Victor Osimhen will bring to Chelsea. I hope that Chelsea fans will finally see him come to the club. I'll make sure I send him those texts messages and calls, making sure Chelsea is his top priority! But it seems like he loves the club and wants to come to Chelsea. I'm sure he has all the big clubs wanting to sign him.

"I think if we can secure his signature it would be fantastic for the club. He's somebody who will get us goals and that's something that we need right now. A fantastic guy, fantastic human being and I really do hope he comes to the club and I'll try my best to make sure that happens. Didier is also speaking to him, sharing his own ideas and what the club means to us. We all want to see Victor come to the club."

Chelsea are reportedly open to signing Victor Osimhen but there have been no reports of an official bid. The Athletic earlier claimed that the Blues wanted to bring him in on loan for the season with an option to buy next summer.

