"Chelsea is a team that likes to attack" – Joao Felix seemingly takes swipe at Atletico boss Diego Simeone for pragmatic style of play 

Joao Felix has taken a cheeky shot at Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone ahead of Chelsea's clash against Borussia Dortmund. The forward has claimed that the Blues style suits him more than the defensive approach from the Spanish side.

The Premier League side signed Felix on loan for the rest of the season to bolster their attack. He has scored a goal in the league and will be looking to help them make it to the next round of the UEFA Champions League with a win tonight against Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to AS, Felix claimed that he was happy playing for a team that likes to attack and have control of the match. He said:

"It's different football, the league is different. The way teams play in LaLiga and in the Premier League is totally different. Chelsea is a team that likes to attack, have the ball, dominate the game. So that's the game I like to play. I feel very free to play here and I love it."

When asked why he switched clubs in the middle of the season, Felix added:

"I had been looking for a change of scene for a while, because it was difficult to get used to the way we played. I left because I had had enough of trying and not succeeding. I had to leave in January and I think it has been a good thing for Atlético and for me."

Chelsea star is not a big fan of Diego Simeone

Joao Felix believes the defensive style of Atletico Madrid does not suit him, and he wants to play in a team that likes to attack. He added that talks about Simeone leaving the club this summer do not bother him as the rumors pop up every year.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! 👏 https://t.co/nPWt1BcAHt

He continued with AS:

"Every year they talk about him leaving, but he never leaves. So I no longer believe anything that is said. If he stays, very well; if he leaves, a lot of happiness for him, that everything goes very well for him. Only in June we will know what is going to happen."

Felix continued:

"Everyone knows him, everyone knows what he has won. He's a terrific coach. He has a way of understanding and seeing the game that not every other coach shares. Some people like it, some people don't."

Chelsea need to come from 1-0 down to make it to the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

