Chelsea team news and injury updates ahead of Leicester City clash: 2020-21 Premier League

Ahead of his team's trip to face Leicester City on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provided an update of players available for the 2020-21 Premier League game.

Following his knee injury that kept him out of Chelsea's win against Fulham, Andreas Christensen is back in contention for the clash against the 2016 Premier League champions.

N'Golo Kante, who picked up a hamstring issue during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City, remains unavailable for selection. However, he has rejoined training, but Lampard confirmed it is 'too soon' for the Frenchman to play.

"(Andreas) Christensen is available (after his knee injury), but N'Golo isn't. It's a bit too soon for his hamstring," said Lampard.

Apart from Kante, Chelsea have a fit roster to pick from for the key game against their fellow top-4 hopefuls Leicester City.

Frank Lampard says that N'Golo Kante is not ready for the squad for tomorrow's game at Leicester. He has not recovered from his hamstring strain sufficiently. He reports no other injuries. #LEICHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 18, 2021

Last week, Chelsea returned to winning ways by beating their local rivals Fulham but find themselves outside the top 4 at the moment. Mason Mount scored the only goal in that game against 10-man Fulham on Saturday.

Pressure mounting on Frank Lampard and Chelsea to move up the league table

Chelsea have been on a dismal run in the 2020-21 Premier League, winning only two of their last seven games while picking up a mere seven points during this period.

Following heavy spending in the summer, where the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell came in, pressure is mounting on Frank Lampard, as Chelsea face an uphill task to get back into title contention.

Despite a massive overhaul and issues of player resentment over playing time, Frank Lampard indeed has his job cut out.

Having already endured five defeats this campaign, Chelsea are currently eight points off league leaders Manchester United after 18 rounds of games in this season's Premier League.

With Chelsea winning against only one top-10 opposition in the Premier League this season - West Ham - the Blues need to produce a positive result at the home of Leicester City.