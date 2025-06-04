Chelsea told to pay €30 million for top target after preparing €25 million bid: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly demanding €30 million from Chelsea for Mike Maignan, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Absolute Chelsea's X handle). However, the Blues were preparing for a €25 million bid.

Ad

Rossoneri value the French custodian at €30 million and won't consider any offer less than that. For the 2024-25 season, Enzo Maresca had put his faith in Robert Sanchez. However, the Spanish custodian was replaced by Filip Jorgensen between the sticks in February this year. He later returned as the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, at the start of the last season, Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga were sent out on loan to Strasbourg and Bournemouth, respectively. The Italian tactician is not satisfied with the performance of his goalkeepers. As a result, the Blues have officially contacted the Serie A giants to discuss a move for Mike Maignan.

The Stamford Bridge outfit aim to complete the deal before the FIFA Club World Cup begins on June 14. Maignan joined AC Milan in July 2021 from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille. In his first season at San Siro, he helped Rossoneri win the Scudetto while securing the 'Goalkeeper of the Season' award.

Ad

He won his second trophy with the Serie A giants after Rossoneri beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup final earlier this year. Maignan has made 163 appearances for Milan across competitions, keeping 59 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals.

"Negotiations are going well" - Fabrizio Romano provides update about Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga - Source: Getty

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that negotiations between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens are going well. The Blues are expected to make their first bid for the English attacker soon.

Ad

Romano believes the West London club could sign Gittens for a fee of around £30 million (€36m) rather than the quoted £50 million (€60m). He said (via Chelsea News):

"Negotiations are going well for Chelsea and Jamie Gittens. A first bid is expected soon, more than £30 million (€36m) with a little bonus to try and reach an agreement with Dortmund."

The Blues are keen on making additions to the side after an optimistic 2024-25 campaign, where they secured Champions League football while also winning the UEFA Conference League.

Gittens is one of the most promising stars in the Bundesliga. Last season (2024-25), he made 48 appearances across competitions for Borussia Dortmund, bagging 12 goals and five assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More