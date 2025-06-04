Chelsea told to pay €30 million for top target after preparing €25 million bid: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly demanding €30 million from Chelsea for Mike Maignan, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Absolute Chelsea's X handle). However, the Blues were preparing for a €25 million bid.
Rossoneri value the French custodian at €30 million and won't consider any offer less than that. For the 2024-25 season, Enzo Maresca had put his faith in Robert Sanchez. However, the Spanish custodian was replaced by Filip Jorgensen between the sticks in February this year. He later returned as the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper.
Meanwhile, at the start of the last season, Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga were sent out on loan to Strasbourg and Bournemouth, respectively. The Italian tactician is not satisfied with the performance of his goalkeepers. As a result, the Blues have officially contacted the Serie A giants to discuss a move for Mike Maignan.
The Stamford Bridge outfit aim to complete the deal before the FIFA Club World Cup begins on June 14. Maignan joined AC Milan in July 2021 from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille. In his first season at San Siro, he helped Rossoneri win the Scudetto while securing the 'Goalkeeper of the Season' award.
He won his second trophy with the Serie A giants after Rossoneri beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup final earlier this year. Maignan has made 163 appearances for Milan across competitions, keeping 59 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals.
"Negotiations are going well" - Fabrizio Romano provides update about Chelsea target
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that negotiations between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens are going well. The Blues are expected to make their first bid for the English attacker soon.
Romano believes the West London club could sign Gittens for a fee of around £30 million (€36m) rather than the quoted £50 million (€60m). He said (via Chelsea News):
"Negotiations are going well for Chelsea and Jamie Gittens. A first bid is expected soon, more than £30 million (€36m) with a little bonus to try and reach an agreement with Dortmund."
The Blues are keen on making additions to the side after an optimistic 2024-25 campaign, where they secured Champions League football while also winning the UEFA Conference League.
Gittens is one of the most promising stars in the Bundesliga. Last season (2024-25), he made 48 appearances across competitions for Borussia Dortmund, bagging 12 goals and five assists.