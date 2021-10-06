Chelsea told to smash club-record fee to land Bundesliga superstar - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for RB Leipzig sensation Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman has been one of the standout players in Europe in recent months and has been linked with a move to a number of Europe's top clubs.

According to Bild, Chelsea could be set to raid the Bundesliga once again. RB Leipzig are rumored to be seeking a fee of around £51 million for Nkunku, which beats their previous club-record sale of £47 million when Liverpool signed Naby Keita.

Christopher Nkunku rose through the youth ranks at PSG before making his debut for the club in 2015. He went on to make 78 appearances over four seasons for the French giants and contributed 11 goals.

Nkunku was unable to become a regular member of PSG's starting line-up and therefore sought a move away from the club. The attacking midfielder joined Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in the summer of 2019 on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old took time to settle in Germany. He scored just five goals in 44 appearances in his first season with the club, and seven goals in 40 appearances last season for RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman has, however, enjoyed a blistering start to the 2021-22 campaign. He has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season.

Nkunku scored an incredible hat-trick in RB Leipzig's 6-3 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League this season. His performance against Pep Guardiola's side caught Chelsea's attention.

The Blues are keen to sign an attacking midfielder after witnessing the poor performances of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea could part ways with Hakim Ziyech to create space in the squad for Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Chelsea have a number of top-quality attacking midfielders at their disposal. The Stamford Bridge outfit will need to part ways with one or two players if they are to sign Christopher Nkunku in January or next summer.

Hakim Ziyech was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer. The Moroccan endured a difficult debut season with the Premier League giants last year, scoring just six goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Also Read

Sun Sport @SunSport Chelsea 'in talks with Leipzig ace Nkunku but face competition from City & Real' thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea 'in talks with Leipzig ace Nkunku but face competition from City & Real' thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Juventus and Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Ziyech in the past. The potential sale of Ziyech will help Chelsea create space in the squad and raise the funds required to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar