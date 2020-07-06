Chelsea Transfer News: Blues identify EPL star Declan Rice as potential centre-back option

EPL giants Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

It has been reported that Frank Lampard believes the EPL star can be John Terry's successor at Stamford Bridge.

EPL giants Chelsea want to bring back Declan Rice to Stamford Bridge

EPL giants Chelsea are keeping tabs on West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with Frank Lampard of the belief that he is the man to solve the team's defensive frailties.

A move back to his former club has been mooted for Rice ever since he made a name for himself in the West Ham starting XI. But according to The Times, Chelsea have now stepped up their pursuit of the versatile player.

Rice is predominantly deployed as a central defensive midfielder, but can also play across a midfield three and as a centre-half. Lampard personally wants the Englishman to slot into Chelsea's backline.

Not that Rice is incapable of slotting into the stacked Chelsea midfield, but the EPL side need him more as a defender, should they place a bid for him in the coming days.

West Ham value EPL star Rice at a massive £70 million

Declan Rice has been in imperious form since the EPL restart

The Blues have kept just seven clean sheets so far in the EPL and have been guilty of surrendering their lead in many games. As a result of the same, they are the only side in the top eight to have recorded 10 losses this season, with the most recent one coming against Declan Rice's West Ham.

The Hammers ran out 3-2 winners on the day against EPL giants Chelsea, with Rice putting in yet another impeccable display from midfield.

The 21-year-old won the ball back in key positions, started attacks, and used his awareness to fend off potential attacking threats.

What a feeling, what a win. Massive 3 points for us tonight. Unbelievable from the boys❤️⚒ @WestHam pic.twitter.com/XqY9Mlc6Jd — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 1, 2020

Most notably, it was his vocal nature on the field and his leadership skills that caught the eye. Chelsea, undoubtedly need a voice in central defence and Rice could provide that, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger not being able to match the standards of the EPL this term.

The problem, however, is that West Ham have slapped a £70 million price tag on the EPL star. Chelsea, having already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, are also reportedly looking to bolster their attack with the £90 million-rated Kai Havertz.

Chelsea have already secured the services of Hakim Ziyech

An outlay of over £150 million for just two players, especially during these tumultuous times in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, would put the EPL giants off irrespective of their financial muscle.

Rice spent seven years at Chelsea before being released as a teenager, after which he joined the Irons. He has already featured 94 times for the East Londoners at senior level, proving his consistency and durability in the process.

Ice in his veins ❄️ pic.twitter.com/TFUusEb9gF — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 1, 2020

As mentioned above, Lampard wishes to acquire Rice's services and use him as a centre-back, since he reportedly views Rice as a potential successor to John Terry at Chelsea.

With a host of centre-halves available in the market, it'll be interesting to see if Chelsea still continue to chase Rice. Meanwhile, the Blues travel to South London to take on fellow EPL side Crystal Palace later tomorrow.

