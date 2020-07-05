EPL legend Petr Cech reveals the most influential person behind Timo Werner's transfer to Chelsea

EPL legend Petr Cech reveals the biggest force behind Timo Werner's transfer to Chelsea.

Petr Cech joined the EPL giants as performance adviser at the start of the season.

Timo Werner was a piece of shrewd business by EPL giants Chelsea

EPL legend and Chelsea performance adviser Petr Cech has lifted the lid on the process of Timo Werner's capture, praising Marina Granovskaia as the major catalyst behind the sensational piece of business with RB Leipzig.

Labelling her as the best person to handle financial negotiations within and outside the EPL, Cech said that the director of Chelsea always has the most difficult tasks to manage.

According to the former EPL goalkeeper, Granovskaia's role is the most important one, while himself and manager Frank Lampard mutually agree on the players they want at the club.

Cech, who left Chelsea for EPL rivals Arsenal in 2015, returned to his beloved team as a technical and performance adviser soon after Lampard was announced.

EPL great Cech heaps praise on Marina Granovskaia

EPL legend Petr Cech joined Lampard and co. as the club's technical advisor

The Blues have, in the process, built a management staff full of professionals who carry the DNA of Chelsea, with the likes of Jody Morris and Joe Edwards also ever-present as assistant coaches.

Chelsea snatched Werner from under the noses of fellow EPL club Liverpool, who were linked with the forward for over a year, in what turned out to be a surprise deal for most.

The player himself revealed that the conversations between his representatives and the Chelsea board were 'so good' that he did not take much time to be convinced. Lampard too did his job through repeated phone conversations with the Leipzig striker.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

However, while EPL champions Liverpool were understood to have delayed the process of triggering his release clause, Chelsea beat them through faster discussions with their partners.

Undoubtedly, Granovskaia's role came into picture there, as the Blues confirmed his signing within two weeks. Explaining her importance in the deal, former EPL star Cech said:

“At our club, there’s only one person that makes things get over the line or done, which is Marina, obviously. My part of the job is to make sure together with the manager that we are happy to identify the player we want."

Werner was a longstanding target of EPL giants, Liverpool, before Chelsea raced them to his services

The former EPL shot-stopper continued:

“We want to make sure that the players is happy to join for football reasons. Then Marina and the club have to negotiate the other aspects of the deals. Obviously, she is the best person to do so. Then Marina does the difficult part which is to negotiate with the club and all the conditions."

Granovskaia has been the main person behind many of Chelsea's deals, such as the signing of Hakim Ziyech and selling EPL flop Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid for £58 million.

✌️ @ChelseaFC have scored 2️⃣+ goals in nine of their last 10 #PL matches pic.twitter.com/BE063SkOm1 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 5, 2020

The likes of Werner and Ziyech will arrive soon and should also begin training with their new EPL teammates by the end of July.

On the footballing side of things, Chelsea will look to build on their win against Watford when they take on Crystal Palace on July 7.

