EPL bound Timo Werner reveals Frank Lampard's crucial role behind big-money Chelsea move

Timo Werner has revealed what EPL manager Frank Lampard told him ahead of Chelsea move.

To-be EPL star Timo Werner scored 34 goals for RB Leipzig this season.

Timo Werner will join EPL side Chelsea in July

EPL-bound Timo Werner has exclusively lifted the lid on what Frank Lampard told him ahead of his Chelsea move. The striker explained why he chose the EPL giants ahead of the other teams that were interested in his services.

Werner revealed that the conversations with the Chelsea board were 'so good' that he ultimately made up his mind to switch to Stamford Bridge. In particular, he heaped praise on EPL manager Lampard's support and values.

The German international also admitted that it was extremely difficult to leave RB Leipzig, but added that it is always important to take the next step in order to go ahead.

After over 14 months of intense speculation, EPL giants Chelsea announced that they had reached an agreement with Leipzig for Werner's signature.

"Lampard stood behind me," says to-be EPL star Werner

EPL giants Chelsea signed Timo Werner for £47.5 million

Werner, set to link up with the EPL club in July, was signed for a £47.5 million transfer fee. His five-year deal could see him earn more than €10 million per year.

Liverpool were heavily interested in the striker, with many publications even reporting the conversations he had with Jurgen Klopp over the phone. However, the Reds only managed a verbal agreement, while EPL rivals Chelsea beat them by triggering his release clause earlier.

Not to mention, Lampard's work in speaking to the player repeatedly paid off as well.

Revealing the same, he said:

"The discussions with the board at Chelsea were so good that I chose them. Frank Lampard in particular stood behind me and really wanted me to know that if I went to Chelsea, I could feel just as comfortable as I do with Leipzig.”

He continued:

“In the conversations with me, the coach often emphasised how how much he wanted me, how much he valued me as a person."

Timo Werner scored 34 goals for Leipzig this season

Werner joined RB Leipzig in 2016, and soon became a fan favourite for his sublime skills, frenetic pace and the ability to put the ball into the back of the net.

The EPL-bound star scored 34 goals in 45 matches for the German club this season. Everything was settled around him at the Red Bull Arena, but Werner decided to look for a new challenge in his career.

Conceding that it was tough leaving Leipzig, he added:

"Of course it's hard to give up an oasis of wellbeing like the one I've had in Leipzig for years, but you can only get ahead in a career if you take the next step. This season was the crossroads, otherwise I would always have stayed with Leipzig. I’ve decided on something new and I hope that my form will continue like this.”

Werner's move to EPL is subject to a medical examination, which he will give in July. He will also not feature in the Champions League for Leipzig, meaning we will witness him in action next season in the EPL.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to take on West Ham later tomorrow, as they aim to tighten their grip on fourth place in the EPL table.

