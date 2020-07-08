×
Chelsea Transfer News: EPL giants receive massive boost as Kai Havertz edges closer to Bayer Leverkusen exit

  • Chelsea are set to all out to bring Kai Havertz to the EPL, as the German edges closer to leaving Bayer Leverkusen.
  • The EPL giants have already confirmed the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer.
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 15:46 IST
Chelsea are braced for a massive spending spree this summer
EPL giants Chelsea have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Kai Havertz after the German superstar expressed his desire to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer. According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the 21-year-old is expected to move on in the coming months and has been tipped to complete a move to the EPL this summer.

While Bayern Munich confirmed that they will not be making a move for Havertz this summer, Real Madrid's interest has not intensified due to the enormous transfer fee. Leverkusen have set a price tag of £90 million for the EPL target, while Chelsea value him closer to the £70 million mark.

Havertz enjoyed a stunning season with the Bundesliga outfit, as he continued to enhance his reputation as one of the brightest talents in world football. With 17 goals and nine assists across all competitions for Leverkusen, the 21-year-old dazzled his boyhood club with his eye for a pass and calmness in front of goal.

While Liverpool were also mentioned as one of Havertz's admirers, fellow EPL side Chelsea are leading the race to secure his signature.

The Blues will look to raid the Bundesliga once again after they announced the capture of RB Leipzig hitman Timo Werner last month.

EPL giants prepare for crucial summer transfer window

Kai Havertz is edging closer to leaving Bayer Leverkusen
Much like Havertz, Werner was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. However, the Reds were unwilling to trigger his £52 million release clause, allowing Frank Lampard's side to swoop in and swiftly conclude a deal.

The EPL giants have also signed Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, having agreed a deal in principle for the Moroccan star in the January transfer window. Chelsea have already splashed the cash on two new arrivals and are expected to flex their financial muscle further in the upcoming transfer window.

Aside from Havertz, the EPL side have been linked with moves for Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Tagliafico, while a new goalkeeper and a central defender could also be signed.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has endured a torrid season at Stamford Bridge and is running out of time to save his Chelsea career. Since moving to the EPL in 2018 for a world record fee of £72 million, the Spaniard has blown hot and cold and failed to establish himself as a reliable presence between the sticks.

On the other hand, Chelsea's woes at the back are well documented, due to which a central defender could become a priority for the EPL side in the coming weeks. The likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori have not been consistent enough, while Kurt Zouma has found himself in and out of the Chelsea side.

The EPL giants are preparing for a crucial summer transfer window, as they look to fine tune their squad and compete on all fronts next season. Chelsea are currently third on the EPL standings and look well set to secure a top-four finish.

With four games left to play, Lampard side seem to have done enough for a spot in next season's Champions League and will aim to finish the season strongly.

Published 08 Jul 2020, 15:46 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Bayer Leverkusen Football Kai Havertz Timo Werner Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
