Chelsea Transfer News: EPL midfielder Jorginho to hold talks with club over future

EPL star Jorginho is set to discuss his Chelsea future in the coming days.

Jorginho has scored six goals and notched up two assists in the EPL this term.

Frank Lampard has kept Jorginho out of his plans since the EPL restart

EPL club Chelsea's vice-captain Jorginho is set to sit down with director Marina Granovskaia and discuss his immediate future at Stamford Bridge following a spell on the bench since the restart of the Premier League.

If reports from The Athletic are to be believed, the EPL midfielder's entourage is ready to weigh the options with the Chelsea hierarchy and assess his role under Frank Lampard hereafter.

Jorginho was off to a flier at the start of the season, achieving promotion as a leader of the side and grew to become an irreplaceable cog in the Chelsea midfield. The 28-year-old has notched up an impressive six goals and two assists from the base of midfield this season.

Blues looking to recoup the money spent on EPL star Jorginho

Jorginho has played only 15 minutes in the EPL since the restart

Despite dividing opinions for his lack of pace, Jorginho's ability to read the game, control the defensive shape in possession, and sense danger is second to none.

In fact, the midfielder has recorded better statistics than his teammates Mateo Kovacic and the world-class EPL midfielder N'Golo Kante as well.

However, ever since the resumption of the EPL, Lampard has preferred Kante at the base of the midfield, with the likes of Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic competing for the other midfield spots.

He was suspended for Chelsea's opening game after the lockdown but never found his way back into the side until yesterday's 3-2 win against Crystal Palace, where he was initially tipped to start after Kante injured his hamstring.

The EPL star has been linked with a move to Juventus, who are currently managed by former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri. If at all Chelsea decide to sell him, the aforementioned report states that they'll want to recoup the £58 million they spent for him in 2018.

Earlier in May, Jorginho's agent had revealed:

“I haven’t heard from [sporting director Fabio] Paratici, he hasn’t called me. Jorginho has three years left on his contract with Chelsea, he’s doing well in London. I read about the links with Juve through newspapers and various outlets. I repeat, Juventus are one of the top clubs in football.”

Jorginho has been rumoured to reunite with former EPL manager Sarri

After the game where young Billy Gilmour was picked ahead of the Italian midfielder, Lampard thwarted concerns about Jorginho's future at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea boss said:

“He does not have to do anything different. He trains well, he shows me that he’s good for the group, on and off the pitch, he’s vice-captain of the club. It’s purely my choice with what I see from the games, how I want the make-up of my midfield to be.”

2 - Jorginho is the first Chelsea player to score home and away against Arsenal in a single Premier League season since Juan Mata did so in 2012-13. Composed. #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/vSkdWkZuCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

It'll be surprising if Juventus table a bid for the EPL star, now that they have added Arthur Melo to their ranks. They are reportedly working on a swap deal that sees Juan Cuadrado head to Chelsea, but whether or not the Blues decide to bring back the 32-year-old winger will be interesting to see.

No player barring Mason Mount has remained a mainstay in the Chelsea side this season. There have been phases were Kurt Zouma was relegated to the bench, while Olivier Giroud, who has scored five goals in his last eight EPL matches, was not even on the team sheet early on in the season.

Kante is expected to remain sidelined against Sheffield United as well and that game's starting XI will show if Jorginho is genuinely in Lampard's plans.

