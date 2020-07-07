Chelsea Transfer News: EPL target Kai Havertz reportedly happy to switch to Stamford Bridge

EPL target Kai Havertz is reportedly open to a switch to Chelsea.

Havertz's representatives are aware to the EPL side's interest, although there has been no offer yet.

EPL giants Chelsea have long been linked to Kai Havertz

EPL giants Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Kai Havertz, as the player is himself open to switching sides come the end of the season, according to reports. As per the same, the 21-year-old finds a move to Stamford Bridge 'appealing'.

Havertz has been a longstanding target for the EPL giants, who are supposedly set to make an offer for him soon.

The Blues have already managed to sign Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and they know the acquisition of top EPL target Havertz could make them one of the most feared attacking sides for years to come.

The Bundesliga wonderkid is Bayer Leverkusen's youngest debutant. Still just 21, the German has already mustered just under 150 appearances at the top level, and has netted 45 goals for his boyhood club.

Havertz to choose EPL's Chelsea ahead of other suitors

EPL target Kai Havertz has also worn the armband for Leverkusen

The attacking midfielder has even donned the armband for Leverkusen at times this season, proving his maturity and leadership credentials.

The German club have attached a £90 million price tag to his name, but EPL clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United believe they can land him at a fee around that region. The former, especially, have a lot of funds left due to the transfer ban and the transfer of Eden Hazard.

Other potential suitors include Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but Havertz might find the package and atmosphere of EPL club Chelsea more suited to his needs.

The Blues hierarchy were waiting for his side's DFB-Pokal final to finish in order to facilitate discussions, but latest updates from the reliable Christian Falk claim that there have still not been any bids for the him. However, the player's entourage are aware of the EPL side's legitimate interest.

His side's sporting director Rudi Voller himself declared that Havertz could be on the lookout for an EPL switch.

“I see that many clubs are interested in him. Kai has been with us for ten years. I see the player’s wish to take the next step sometime in the near future. You have to try to find a solution where the player’s goal can be reconciled with ours. At the moment nobody can say for sure what will happen,” he said.

EPL giants Chelsea could offload Marcos Alonso and Emerson to stimulate the Havertz deal

There are many ways Chelsea could go about their business. While they have the amounts to cough up if needed, the EPL club's director Marina Granovskaia is likely to reserve money to bolster the side's defence.

In order to do so, Chelsea may have to discard some of the fringe players such as Emerson, while there is also the possibility of selling Marcos Alonso alongside loanees in Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Kenedy.

Meanwhile, the Blues take on Crystal Palace later tonight in the bid to secure a top four spot in the EPL table.

