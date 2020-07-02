Reports: EPL giants Chelsea set to make a bid for German sensation Kai Havertz

EPL giants Chelsea are set to make an offer for Kai Havertz after his cup final.

Chelsea are also looking to sign EPL star Ben Chilwell and a potential replacement for Kepa

EPL manager Frank Lampard is aiming for a massive overhaul in the summer

EPL powerhouse Chelsea are poised to place an offer on the table for Kai Havertz right after his DFB-Pokal final against German champions Bayern Munich.

The Blues are believed to be huge admirers of the Bundesliga wonderkid from quite some time, with Frank Lampard supposedly listing him as a prime transfer target after already having lured Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to the EPL.

Havertz is currently valued by Bayer Leverkusen at a staggering £90 million, but the EPL giants are convinced they can lure him to Stamford Bridge, especially after his club's failure to secure a Champions League spot.

Havertz was promoted to the senior setup at Leverkusen way back in 2016, aged just 17 years and 126 days then. In the process, he became the club's youngest debutant.

Also read: EPL giants Chelsea set to continue blockbuster window with bids for Havertz and Chilwell

EPL's Chelsea to chase Havertz, Chilwell and a goalkeeper

EPL giants Chelsea are poised to make a bid for Kai Havertz after his cup final

Advertisement

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea are set to immediately make a bid for Havertz after his cup final. The report states the the Blues are looking to challenge for the EPL title in the upcoming seasons after already showing intent in this transfer window.

Although they are the frontrunners to Havertz's signature, it is understood that Real Madrid as well as Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the youngster's situation.

The EPL side will hope to snap him up through fruitful negotiations from Marina Granovskaia, who is widely regarded as an expert in financial discussions.

So far, however, manager Frank Lampard confirmed that Chelsea have not officially made an offer for Havertz. He said:

"He's obviously a top player, but to carry on from my answer before I'm certainly not going to comment on other players at other teams. And it cannot be our focus. So, nothing to say. No. No bids have gone in."

EPL target Kai Havertz is valued at £90 million by Leverkusen

Chelsea are also heavily linked with fellow EPL side Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. He is on top of Lampard's list of defenders, irrespective of a hefty price tag of £60 million.

The Blues have had major problems in defence this season, suggesting Lampard could also look at a centre-back given the injury problems of EPL star Antonio Rudiger and inconsistency from the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

No time to dwell. 💪 pic.twitter.com/CogVT5jueM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 2, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga's dismal show against EPL rivals West Ham United earlier yesterday sparked speculation about his future once again. It is believed that Lampard and former goalkeeper Petr Cech may want the shot-stopper out of the club on loan, but there remains a concern over who would be willing to pay his £150,000-a-week wages.

Chelsea have accomplished some great deals this summer, but there is a clear indication that a lot of work is left to be done. On the footballing front, they'll be hoping to bounce back when they host Watford in the EPL on July 4.

Also read: West Ham United 2-3 Chelsea: Rating the Blues in their shock defeat against David Moyes' men