West Ham United 2-3 Chelsea: Rating the Blues in their shock defeat against David Moyes' men

Chelsea players rated and slated from their heartbreaking defeat at West Ham on Wednesday.

Chelsea are now just two points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea suffered their first defeat since the restart

West Ham United left it late but edged Chelsea by 3-2 at the London Stadium to go three points clear of 18th place in the Premier League standings.

Goals from Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and a dramatic late winner from the returning Andriy Yarmolenko sealed the victory for the Hammers, who have now done the league double over their London rivals for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

After a goal from Soucek was controversially ruled out for offside, Willian converted from the spot to give his side the lead. However, Czech Republic midfielder Soucek made no mistake the second time as he levelled the scoring.

Willian scored another sumptuous free-kick to even the score late on, before Yarmolenko was played through on goal by Antonio off the back of some excellent hold-up play and strength. The Ukrainian made no mistake as he shifted to his favoured left side and slotted home the winner for David Moyes' charges.

As a result, Chelsea spurned their opportunity to leapfrog Leicester City and now hold a slender two-point lead against Manchester United at fourth place.

On that note, we rate the Chelsea players from their loss against West Ham United.

10 - Chelsea lost their 10th league game of the season tonight; only in 2015-16, when they finished 10th, have they suffered more defeats in a single campaign in the Roman Abramovich era (12). Topsy-turvy. pic.twitter.com/4I03UvUnnx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Advertisement

Kepa Arrizabalaga couldn't have done much about the goal but he should have come out off his lines when West Ham put in crosses straight into the six-yard box. Surely, there are others to be blamed before him.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 2/10

Cesar Azpilicueta had an absolute nightmare trying to organise the defence. The Chelsea skipper simply did not learn from his mistakes, failing to win the first ball on both occasions revolving Soucek. The midfielder outplayed him in the air.

Not to mention, his crossing was way below par despite him occupying some promising positions.

Andreas Christensen - 3/10

Andreas Christensen was fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with Antonio throughout, and it is safe to say that he also had the upper hand over the forward going into the tunnel.

However, the second half was a completely different story as the West Ham striker not just beat him in the air or with his superior physicality, but also skipped past him with utmost ease to score the second goal against Chelsea. After that world-class display against Manchester City, Christensen endured a shocker.

Antonio Rudiger - 3/10

Antonio Rudiger should have gotten tighter to Yarmolenko

Antonio Rudiger keeps committing the same errors time and time again. He is quick to cover ground and win foot races, but when it comes to making decisions while defending against players with the ball, he is as irresponsible as it gets.

The Chelsea defender left in too much space for the counter-attacks to be facilitated, often not closing down gaps. He was also at fault for letting Yarmolenko shift to his left effortlessly and burying the ball into the back of the net.

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

Marcos Alonso got into some fantastic positions, enjoyed a lot of the ball and whipped in a handful of teasing balls into the box. He may have been exposed at times but in terms of enterprise and willingness, he was Chelsea's best defender on the evening.

Ross Barkley - 4/10

Ross Barkley started well but hardly ran into those pockets of space just outside the 18-yard box. He was tidy in possession but very slow in transition. This was certainly not anything close to the influence he had in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Leicester City.

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

N'Golo Kante did what he does best for Chelsea when he's operating at the base of midfield. He regained possession, lunged in with tactical fouls, intercepted passes and was an ever-present identity. He's not the most innovative midfielder around but creating chances with through balls is not his job.

Mateo Kovacic - 4.5/10

Mateo Kovacic had similar a problem to that of Barkley — not enough running without the ball, along with uninspiring and ineffective movement. Defensively, he was exposed and seen launching himself needlessly.

Willian - 8.5/10

Willian was the best performer for Chelsea on the night

By a notable distance, Willian was Chelsea's best performer against West Ham United. He was never in doubt from the penalty spot, while a well-taken spot-kick by him clawed the Blues right back into it.

Elsewhere, Willian had a heavy touch map in advanced positions, always making it difficult for Aaron Cresswell down that right-hand side. It was a pity that arguably his finest display this season resulted in all three points lost.

1 & 1 - Willian is the first player to score a penalty and a direct free-kick goal in the same Premier League game since Cesc Fabregas did so for Chelsea against West Ham in March 2016. Klaxon. pic.twitter.com/e3oEi1ES7V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Tammy Abraham - 5/10

Tammy Abraham huffed and puffed while trying to get into the game by dropping deep and bringing the likes of Willian and Christian Pulisic into play, but never managed to get the better of the robust Angelo Ogbonna.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Christian Pulisic always showed the desire to run at defenders, spin-off as soon as he received the ball and create. He looked most threatening in the first half, with the highlight being the penalty he won for Chelsea.

The USA international was hardly as involved in the second half. Perhaps, it's the fatigue caused by the excessive number of minutes he has played for Chelsea lately.

Substitutes

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mason Mount dropped deep, played accurate passes into the channel and was always a willing runner to receive the ball. With not much of a return in tight gridlocked positions swarmed by West Ham defenders, he couldn't inspire the much-needed winner for the Blues.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5/10

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is way off full fitness. The player's confidence is visibly blown away; he's rather hesitant in possession and simply a pale shadow of his former self.

The England international could be the change-maker for Chelsea, but that will take some time.

Olivier Giroud - 3/10

Olivier Giroud was brought on to win the aerial battles and give Chelsea a different variable but he was nowhere near the titanic presence of Issa Diop and Ogbonna. He really should have done better with the Alonso cross late on as well.