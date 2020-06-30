EPL giants Chelsea set to continue blockbuster window with bids for Havertz and Chilwell

EPL side Chelsea are set to prepare their bids for Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

The EPL giants have already completed the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen against 1. FSV Mainz 05 at BayArena

EPL giants Chelsea are poised to make their bids for Kai Havertz and Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, according to the reliable Matt Law.

The above report says that Chelsea's collective, progressive thinking can steer them closer to the EPL title — a trophy they have not won since Antonio Conte's first season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have engineered some fantastic business over the last few weeks, having already secured the services of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

The signing of the prolific duo indicates the bold statement Lampard and his side are putting forth, as they snapped up both of them even before the inception of the transfer window.

EPL giants Chelsea have funds to splash the cash

Hakim Ziyech will link up with EPL side Chelsea on July 1

While a late pursuit for Ziyech helped them land the winger, Chelsea outpaced EPL rivals Liverpool in the race for Werner.

The latter were heavily linked with him for over a year, but fruitful negotiations between the player and Lampard coupled with the urgency to match his buyout clause resulted in the swoop.

And now, they are ready to cash in for EPL star Chilwell and Kai Havertz, who plays in the Bundesliga.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

EPL 2015/16 champions Leicester City have, as expected, attached a massive price tag on their left-back. The Foxes have slapped a £60 million price tag on Chilwell.

The 23-year-old is enjoying his best-ever season in terms of goals (three) and overall performance, with Brendan Rodgers' side sitting in third place in the EPL points table. Chelsea need a player of his calibre; someone who can dart forward, exhibit pace on the flanks and cover ground quickly.

As for Havertz, the EPL powerhouse want to bolster their attacking options with versatile, adaptive players. The Bundesliga wonderkid will not be available for anything under £80 million, but with Bayern Leverkusen not having managed to obtain a Champions League spot, Chelsea believe they can land their next top target for a cheaper sum.

EPL giants Chelsea have been handed a massive boost for their pursuit of Kai Havertz

Havertz, the youngest Bundesliga player to amass 50 league appearances, has already played 147 matches for his side. He finished the season with 16 goals in all competitions.

Still just 21, Havertz owns maturity beyond his years. He is an able finisher, creator and a player who works his socks off on the pitch.

EPL manager Lampard, however, denied any queries over a bid for the German. He said:

"He's obviously a top player, but to carry on from my answer before I'm certainly not going to comment on other players at other teams. And it cannot be our focus. So, nothing to say. No. No bids have gone in."

Wet and windy at Cobham today, but the Blues were in good spirits! 😁 pic.twitter.com/j1BabJclRn — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 30, 2020

It does seem like they could make a bid for the duo sooner rather than later, since they have the financial muscle to do so.

The Blues purchased Werner for almost £48 million, but managed to pull off a sensational deal with Atletico Madrid for EPL flop Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard will join Atleti permanently for £58 million.

The EPL giants still have all the funds from the Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid, which has been lying intact due to the transfer ban in January.

The Blues are looking in good shape to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season, but for now, they'll turn their attention to the London derby against EPL rivals West Ham.

