"Now it’s time for you to make the next step," says EPL legend as he pays emotional tribute to Chelsea bound Hakim Ziyech

EPL-bound Ziyech has scored 10 goals and assisted a further 16 this season for Ajax.

EPL-bound Ziyech has scored 10 goals and assisted a further 16 this season for Ajax.

Edwin van der Sar took to Instagram to post an emotional tribute

EPL legend Edwin van der Sar has paid tribute to AFC Ajax's Hakim Ziyech ahead of his potentially career-defining move to Chelsea.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper, presently working as the chief executive officer at Ajax, took to Instagram to congratulate Ziyech for his services and wished him luck ahead of his switch to the EPL.

Ziyech joined the Dutch giants from Twente in 2016 and has since gone from strength to strength in the past four years. The EPL-bound winger has been an integral part of Ajax's revolution as a European force under Erik Ten Hag, helping the club to the Eredivisie title last season.

Ziyech has registered ten goals and assisted 16 this season for his side.

"All the best in London," says EPL legend van der Sar

EPL-bound Hakim Ziyech signed for Ajax in 2016

Ziyech has been included in the Eredivisie Team of the season thrice in as many years from 2016 to 2019. Additionally, he has also won the AFC Ajax Player of the Year accolade the same number of times.

Since 2014, the to-be EPL star has led the assists charts an astonishing four times. But, there's a lot more to his game that had EPL giants Chelsea licking their lips.

Ziyech has an absolute wand of a left foot, along with gifted vision, finishing wit and trickery. He is not just someone who can weave his way through defences; the 27-year-old is also extremely intelligent with his decision-making on the pitch.

421- Hakim Ziyech has created 421 goalscoring chances for teammates in the Dutch Eredivisie since his Ajax debut in September 2016; 134 more than any other player. Threatening. pic.twitter.com/zcLPt3X4lT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2020

EPL manager Frank Lampard acknowledged the player's attributes as well, saying:

"I know his qualities. He’s a player we hope can bring creativity. He first came to my attention watching him play in Ajax’s Champions League run last year and I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in the games against Tottenham."

Ziyech, a popular figure among the Ajax faithful, is widely known as the 'Wizard of Amsterdam' for his innovative thinking and the ability to change matches at will.

Yesterday was his last day at Ajax's training ahead of the much-anticipated EPL switch, and Van der Sar did not hesitate to offer praise to one of the club's best servants over the last four years.

Hakim Ziyech celebrates after scoring against EPL giants Chelsea

The EPL great wrote:

"Dear Hakim, we have enjoyed your absolute brilliance on the pitch for 4 years. You’ve matured immensely and showed us an immense work ethic in the games you’ve played."

The former EPL goalkeeper's message further read:

"Now it’s time for you to make the next step. I’m sure that you’ll be hugely popular along the players & fans. All the best in London. #WizardOfAMS"

Ziyech is set to link up with his new EPL teammates in pre-season, but Frank Lampard's Chelsea will have Wembley in sight when they take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final later today.

