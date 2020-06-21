EPL star Azpilicueta lavishes praise on Chelsea new boys Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner

Chelsea are set to take on fellow EPL side Aston Villa later today.

EPL star Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed Chelsea's new stellar additions Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, crediting both of them for their respective attributes and finesse.

The club captain also rightly pointed out the advantage of sweeping up both deals prior to the start of the transfer window, as it allows both of them to train with the EPL giants right from the beginning of pre-season. Chelsea's new acquisitions are set to play in the EPL next season, making the Blues a formidable force upfront.

Azpilicueta also stressed on how important it is to be mentally ready and adapt to new surroundings and circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, EPL powerhouse Chelsea are mentally prepared, but have to continue to push each other.

"They will have time to adapt," says EPL star Azpilicueta

EPL defender Cesar Azpilicueta heaped praise on Chelsea's new signings Werner and Ziyech

Dutch publication De Telegraaf first reported on the Ziyech speculation, claiming that EPL side Chelsea were the frontrunners to his signature. In no time, the Blues found an agreement with the player and AFC Ajax, purchasing him for just £37.8 million.

Werner's transfer was more complicated as it involved numerous variables — longstanding interest from fellow EPL club Liverpool, Leipzig's reluctance and a release clause that had to be matched. However, Chelsea were quicker to the deal, both in financial terms and communication with the German.

The transfers of two highly sought-after players undoubtedly has infused optimism and a feel-good factor within EPL side Chelsea, and Azpilicueta couldn't hide his excitement either. Speaking to the official website in an interview, he heaped praise on both of them.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

"We are excited. Both are very good players. We faced Ziyech this year and we could see his potential and his left foot. Timo is a young striker who has good experience of German football, the Champions League and international football, so he’s a big addition for us," he said.

The EPL defender continued:

"It’s good to get it done early because that means whenever pre-season starts they will be with the squad and their preparation will start early. They will have time to adapt. Hopefully now they can show their quality as soon as possible in a blue shirt."

Hakim Ziyech played against Chelsea in the UCL this year

More importantly, Chelsea will be aiming to cement their place in the EPL top four. As seen in games that have turned out to be cagey affairs thus far, the dynamics of football after the nationwide lockdown have invariably changed.

The EPL players have appeared rusty and picked up injuries, while teams have struggled to hit top gear early on in matches.

Azpilicueta acknowledged the same, adding that it is essential for the EPL giants to adapt. He added:

"Even though we are 11 against 11, and it’s the same football, you have two extra subs, empty stadiums, a colder atmosphere, and we will have to adapt. Sometimes the fans lift you up when you are tired and now we don’t have this. It’s about the mentality as well on ourselves and our team-mates, to push each other."

2-1 winners in the reverse fixture in December! 👌#AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/luOWKyaK5H — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 21, 2020

The EPL sides with greater adaptability to new surrounding will have an advantage, according to Azpilicueta.

Indeed, Chelsea will be aiming to capitalise on the draws played out by the likes of Sheffield United, Leicester City, Manchester United and Spurs. They travel to Aston Villa later today for their first game since the EPL restart.

