Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: 3 clubs eyeing Mateo Kovacic; Barcelona want Aubameyang return, and more - March 26, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 27 games. However, Graham Potter’s team have shown signs of mounting a turnaround recently, winning two of their last three league games.

Meanwhile, three clubs are interested in Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Elsewhere, Barcelona want striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 26, 2023:

Three clubs eyeing Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic is not short of admirers in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in Mateo Kovacic, according to 90 Min.

The three Premier League clubs want to upgrade their midfield at the end of the season and are closely monitoring the Croatian’s situation at Chelsea. The 28-year-old’s contract is set to run out in less than 18 months, but his future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air. The Blues would like him to stay, but talks for an extension have not yielded a fruitful outcome yet.

Kovacic is considering his options at the moment, with the player preferring a stay in the Premier League if he leaves the London giants. The Croatian has registered 211 appearances for the London giants across competitions, picking up six goals and 14 assists.

Chelsea have altered their transfer strategy under co-owner Todd Boehly and are determined not to let any player leave as a free agent. As such, unless Kovcic signs an extension, he could be shipped out at the end of the season.

Barcelona want Aubameyang return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could head back to the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are looking to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Gabon international left the Blaugrana to join Chelsea at the start of the season but has dropped down the pecking order under Potter. The 33-year-old has registered three goals and an assist in 19 games across competitions this season for the Blues.

However, he has struggled for game time recnetly and is not part of the plans for next season. The player also attracted severe criticism after celebrating the El Clasico victory in the Blaugrana dressing room.

The Blues are fed up with Aubameyang and want to terminate his contract at the end of the season. Barcelona are ready to provide the wantaway striker an escape route, but only if the player is available on a Bosman move.

Chelsea have Denzel Dumfries doubts, says Gianluca Di Marzio

Denzel Dumfries could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are having doubts regarding a move for Denzel Dumfries, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Dutch right-back became a household name at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, putting in an admirable shift for the Oranje. He enjoyed a brilliant start to the season with Inter Milan as well but has suffered a recent lack of form.

The Blues, meanwhile. are looking for a back-up for Reece James and are keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old. Dumfries has two goals and six assists in 33 appearances for the Nerazzurri across competitions this season. However, his recent performances have left a lot to be desired.

Speaking to Soccernew.nl, as cited by Sempre Inter, Di Marzio said that Dumfries is no longer a priority target for the London giants.

“I don’t know if he’ll go to Manchester United or Chelsea because his recent performances have been very disappointing. These clubs are now having doubts about whether they’d want to make an offer for him,” said Di Marzio.

He added:

“No Premier League club, or top club in general, expressed an interest in signing him to Inter (in January). At one point, Chelsea contacted his agent, and I wouldn’t be surprised if his name is still on their list, but he’s not a concrete target at all.”

James’ injury woes this season have highlighted the need for reinforcements in his position.

