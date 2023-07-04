Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan eyeing £12 million Christian Pulisic move; Moises Caicedo likely to join, and more - July 4, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season, 55 points behind Champions Manchester City. The Blues have appointed Mauricio Pochettino to help them get back to the top.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are planning a move for Blues midfielder Christian Pulisic this summer. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is expected to arrive at Stamford Bridge this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 4, 2023:

AC Milan eyeing £12 million Christian Pulisic move

Christian Pulisic could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

AC Milan have offered £12 million for Christian Pulisic, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The American forward is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge right now and is not expected to last the summer. The 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. The club are ready to end their association with the player, while Pulisic also wants to leave to rejuvenate his career.

Milan are looking to add more bite to their attack before the start of the new season and have set their sights on the American. It's believed that the Blues have a €15 million offer for the player from Lyon, too. However, the report also adds that Pulisic has agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri and is ready to move to Serie A.

Moises Caicedo likely to join

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are the favourites to win the race for Moises Caicedo this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Ecuadorian midfielder was a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion last season, and the Blues are keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge. They have bid adieu to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic last month, so the 21-year-old could help in succession plans.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the London giants are leading Manchester United in the race for Caicedo.

"Of course, you'd expect Brighton to try and get the best possible deal. But I understand that Caicedo will be a lot closer to £80m than £100m and Chelsea, not Manchester United, remains the most likely destination at this point," said Jacobs.

Brighton are likely to demand a premium for Caicedo.

Inter Milan set for Romelu Lukaku talks with Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is wanted at the San Siro.

Inter Milan are planning to initiate talks with Chelsea this week to secure Romelu Lukaku on a loan deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Blues are looking to offload the 30-year-old this summer after it became clear that he prefers to leave the club. The Belgian is eager to head back to the Nerazzurri, having spent the last season on loan at the club.

The London giants want the player gone permanently this summer but could be willing to sanction a temporary move with a purchase obligation. Inter want Lukaku back at the club but do not have the finances to complete a permanent move. The Serie A giants are ready to take the player on a second loan this summer but with an obligation to buy him next summer.

Chelsea have already brought in Christopher Nkunku last month, while Nicolas Jackson is also close to a move. As such, Lukaku's departure shouldn't be too much of an issue for the Premier League giants. Instead, it will allow the club to remove a player who doesn't want to stay and also cut his salary from their wage bill.

Inter are willing to pay a €5 million loan fee this summer and want a €30 million obligation to buy in the contract. They're planning to sit down with the Blues to chalk out a deal soon. The Belgian has already rejected offers from Al Hilal and AC Milan, as he has his heart set on joining the Nerazzurri.

