Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan eyeing Christian Pulisic; Real Madrid end Kai Havertz pursuit, and more - June 7, 2023

Chelsea have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. The Argentinean will take charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of July.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are interested in Blues midfielder Christian Pulisic. Elsewhere, La Liga giants Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Blues attacker Kai Havertz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 7, 2023:

AC Milan eyeing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has admirers at AC Milan.

AC Milan are interested in Christian Pulisic, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto.

Milan are already negotiating with Chelsea regarding a possible move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, talks have been put on hold following Paolo Maldini's departure.

The Rossoneri have enquired about Pulisic during recent contact with the Premier League side and want to bring him to Serie A.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto



El estadounidense gusta mucho. Acaba contrato en junio 2024.



@relevo Uno de los perfiles seguidos por la nueva dirección deportiva del Milan es el de Christian Pulisic.El estadounidense gusta mucho. Acaba contrato en junio 2024. Uno de los perfiles seguidos por la nueva dirección deportiva del Milan es el de Christian Pulisic. El estadounidense gusta mucho. Acaba contrato en junio 2024.@relevo

The 24-year-old has failed to impress since joining Chelsea in 2019, and the club remain unconvinced with his performances.

The Blues are ready to offload the player as they look to refurbish their attack over the summer. The American forward could also be interested in a move away from Stamford Bridge to rejuvenate his career.

Real Madrid end Kai Havertz pursuit

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Kai Havertz, according to 90 Min. The German forward's future at Chelsea remains up in the air, and he has reportedly turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements as they look to replace the outgoing Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.

The Belgian forward's contract was set to run out in the summer of 2024. However, Los Blancos opted to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu by mutual consent. Asensio, meanwhile, is set to leave the club on a Bosman move after failing to agree an extension. Real Madrid are looking for a versatile forward to fill the gap and have set their sights on Havertz.

The German has struggled this season but remains highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants have already contacted the player's entourage to inform of their interest.

However, the Blues' valuation of the 23-year-old has poured cold water over Los Blancos' plans. The London giants would like to keep the German at Stamford Bridge but are not averse to letting him leave for a proper offer.

Chelsea want in excess of £70 million to part ways with Havertz this summer, which has forced Real Madrid to reconsider their plans. Los Blancos reckon it's not a fair price for a player whose contract expires in 2025 and are already considering alternate targets.

However, Havertz could still leave the Blues this season amid interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

N'Golo Kante set to move to Saudi Arabia

N'Golo Kante is on his way to the Middle East.

N'Golo Kante will leave Chelsea this summer to move to Saudi Arabia, according transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder joined the Blues seven years ago from Leicester City and has been outstanding for the club. Kante has enjoyed immense success with the London giants, but his contract expires at the end of the month.

Chelsea were locked in talks for an extension but failed to reach a breakthrough. Al Ittihad have moved in swiftly to make the most of the situation. They have offered the 32-year-old a massive two-year deal worth €100 milliion per year.

Kante is pleased with the terms on the table and is close to moving to the Middle East for the next phase of his career.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes